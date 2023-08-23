What time will And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11 (finale) air on Max? Release date, what to expect, and more

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11, titled The Last Supper Part Two: Entree, is scheduled to premiere on Max on August 24, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.

The beloved show follows the lives of the iconic Sex and the City characters Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. However, they are not the same women that they once were at this point. Now that they are in their fifties, they are navigating life, love, and friendship in a completely different way.

While Carrie continues to write her column, she must simultaneously deal with the loss of her husband, Mr. Big. Miranda is a recently single mother who is attempting to plan her job and future plans. And although Charlotte is now in a happy marriage and has two teenage kids, she is beginning to doubt her own happiness.

These three best friends take on midlife problems together. They share smiles and tears but continue to have unwavering support for one another.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11 release time for different time zones

The finale of And Just Like That... season 2 is almost here as it is set to release on August 24, 2023. While the release time for the US is 3 a.m. ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the thoroughly entertaining and emotional conclusion of the heartwarming season of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the show:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST

Canada: 3:30 am NT

Australia: 4 pm AEST

India: 11:30 am IST

Korea: 3 pm KST

Japan: 3 pm JST

Phillippines: 2 pm PHT

Where to watch/stream And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11?

The upcoming episode of the show, The Last Supper Part Two: Entree, will be available for streaming on HBO Max. Since the show is a Max exclusive, it would be necessary to have a Max subscription for anyone wanting to watch the episode.

A quick recap of And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10

The previous episode of the show saw Carrie throw a supposed "Last Supper" at her former apartment. She extends invitations to Nya Wallace, Lisa Todd Wexley, Miranda, Charlotte, and Seema. Carrie discusses her ongoing grief over Big's passing during dinner while also expressing her growing optimism for the future.

Miranda declares that she and Che are relocating to Los Angeles. She's happy to begin a new chapter in life after accepting an offer from Human Rights Watch. Although Charlotte is sorry to see Miranda go, she respects her decision.

Seema is also undergoing a major transition in her life. She and Sumit, who is her boyfriend, are getting married. Seema is thrilled to finally marry him and reveals that they have planned a lavish Bollywood-style wedding.

Lisa is dealing with a challenging situation. She recently experienced a miscarriage and still has trouble overcoming her sadness. She has the support of Carrie, Charlotte, and Seema who all offer their assistance for anything she needs.

Nya is facing some difficulties as well. She reveals that she has recently struggled to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. Additionally, she is under pressure from her community to live up to their expectations.

Carrie, Miranda, Seema, Charlotte, and Nya all look back on their life as the episode comes to an end. Despite being in various stages of life, they are all finding support in their friendships.

What to expect from And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11?

And Just Like That...'s season finale promises to be an exciting adventure. All our protagonists will be facing significant life changes. Charlotte will be dealing with the fallout from Lisa's miscarriage and while Carrie adjusts to life without Big, Miranda begins a new life in LA with Che.

Additionally, numerous sources online revealed that the episode will welcome back a few well-known characters. In a surprise cameo, Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones while John Corbett will return to the show as Aidan Show. Although it is unknown what part the characters will play, their cameos are sure to excite fans.