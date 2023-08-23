What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8, titled The Roast, is scheduled to arrive on FX on August 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

The hit mockumentary follows the lives of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin, four vampires who coexist in Staten Island, New York. The group's self-declared leader, Nandor, is adamant about ruling the world. Laszlo is a flamboyant gentleman who enjoys engaging in pleasures and partying. Powerful witch Nandja is constantly hatching schemes, and lastly, Colin drains humans by literally boring them to death.

The vampires have been renting a dilapidated house for ages. They are assisted by Guillermo, a human, who helps them in their daily tasks and feeds them blood. Even though the human longs to become a vampire, the vampires have no desire to turn him into one.

The vampires are continually attempting to adapt their lifestyle to the present. They struggle with technology, have a limited understanding of human society, and frequently cause trouble. They are a close-knit family though, and support each other no matter what.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 release timings for international time zones

What We Do in the Shadows season 5, episode 8, is almost here, as it is set to release tomorrow, August 24, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 10 p.m. ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another heartwarming and entertaining episode of the series.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 a.m. BST on August 25, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on August 25, 2023

Australia: 11 a.m. AEST on August 25, 2023

India: 5:30 p.m. IST on August 25, 2023

Korea: 10 a.m. KST on August 26, 2023

Japan: 11 am JST on August 26, 2023

Phillippines: 11 a.m. PHT on August 26, 2023

Where to watch/stream What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8?

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8, titled The Roast, will be available for streaming on both FX and Hulu. The episode will also be available from digital platforms, including Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

A quick recap of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7

The previous episode of the show, titled Hybrid Creatures, saw Nadja attempting to break a curse she received due to destroying a school when she was a little girl. She thinks she can do this by giving her fellow Antipaxans a nighttime course on assimilating into American culture.

While this is happening, Laszlo attempts to combine vampire and human DNA to create a hybrid monstrosity. He asks Nandor and Colin for assistance, but their trials fail immediately.

Guillermo is coping with personal difficulties as well. He is having trouble figuring out his identity as a human and a vampire and is beginning to feel less like a vampire family member.

As the episode ends, Nadja ultimately lifts the curse, but Laszlo's efforts remain unsuccessful.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8?

The show's upcoming episode will see the vampires throw a roast in honor of Laszlo, but it swiftly develops into a night of deception, lies, and betrayal.

The episode will also see Colin Robinson gain insightful knowledge about energy vampires. Nandor will be compelled to confront his affection for Nadja, and Guillermo's outlook on the vampire world will also change as he becomes a part of the roast held for Laszlo.