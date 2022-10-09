What time will Avenue 5 season 2 air on HBO? Release date, plot and more details explored

The second season of Hugh Laurie's sci-fi comedy series, Avenue 5, is expected to premiere on HBO on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10 PM ET, as per CinemaBlend. Avenue 5 is a futurist show that is set almost entirely in space. The first season of the show received primarily positive reviews from critics and viewers, thanks to its unique storyline and comic tone.

The show features Hugh Laurie in the lead role along with Josh Gad and Zach Woods, among many others in key supporting roles. Read on to find out more details about the upcoming season, what to expect, and more.

Avenue 5 season 2: Plot, trailer, and more details explored

HBO released the official trailer for Avenue 5 season 2 on September 14, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious moments set to unfold this season. The trailer is one long chaotic mess that sets the tone for the new season. Viewers who loved the first season will be familiar with the show's quirky humor.

The first season, which aired two years ago in January 2020, ended on a scary note as the ship was expected to be eight years away from reaching its destination. Further, to make things worse, there weren't enough food supplies, and things didn't seem to be going too well for the passengers.

In the upcoming season, viewers can look forward to the show exploring a number of themes, including fascism, fight for survival, and authoritarianism, as reported by TV Insider. Here's the official synopsis of the second season, as per WarnerMedia:

''Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew – including fiery engineer Billie, unpredictable head of customer relations Matt, and faithful right-hand Iris – as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.''

A quick look at Avenue 5 plot and cast

Avenue 5 is set four decades into the future, wherein the captain of a space cruise ship along with his crew deal with numerous technical issues that they face during the course of their journey. One of their biggest challenges is tackling the numerous passengers onboard. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per HBO's official YouTube channel:

''Set 40 years in the future when the solar system is the world’s oyster, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.''

The series has garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the show's humorous tone, unique plot, and entertainment value.

The show stars Hugh Laurie in the lead role as Ryan Clark, who's the captain of the titular ship. Laurie is hilarious in his role, and his deadpan humor defines the tone of the series. Apart from Laurie, Avenue 5 also stars many others in pivotal supporting roles, like:

Josh Gad as Herman Judd

Rebecca Front as Karen Kelly

Zach Woods as Matt Spencer

Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura

Lenora Crichlow as Billie McEvoy

Don't miss Avenue 5 season 2 on HBO on Monday, October 10, 2022.

