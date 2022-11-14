What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 13 air? Eliza x Justin, new arrivals, and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is all set to air yet another dramatic episode on Monday, November 14, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The two-hour episode will feature the cast members reeling from the rose ceremony and grieving Rodney and Eliza's exit. However, many new arrivals are set to shake up the beach as the finale comes closer, putting the existing relationships in jeopardy.

Since the season premiere, the popular reality dating series has given its viewers many couple dynamics to keep track of. While some couples were formed early on in the season and stayed strong despite hurdles, others dwindled between existing connections and exploring new options with new arrivals almost every week.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who stands the test of time and ends up getting engaged in the end.

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 13?

This week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise will have the cast members fight for their relationships. Although the series is nearing its finale, it hasn't stopped the production from bringing new arrivals to shake things up on the beach and provide viewers with more dramatic content.

While some couples have formed strong bonds, others are still testing the waters, which makes the introduction of three new women even more problematic. Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait, and Lyndsey Windham from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor enter the beach and explore their newfound connections.

A few preview clips released by Bachelor in Paradise on their social media accounts gave viewers a glimpse of what can be expected from the week. As soon as Mara entered the beach, she realized that everyone was in a somber mood as the members were reeling from Rodney's exit following a heartbreak.

She tried to pull in Andrew and Logan for a chat but neither man seemed to want to go on a date with her. In a confessional, Serene revealed that the cast was crushed after Eliza broke up with Rodney even after giving him a rose the previous night as she had found a better connection with Justin.

Although Eliza left Bachelor in Paradise, she went ahead with her decision to approach Justin and see if they had a chance. Last week's episode ended when she knocked on his door and he answered. In a confessional, she said:

"Going after him...this is definitely a first. He's not expecting me. But I think it confirms to me that, like, my feelings are real, and he's really important to me, 'cause I wouldn't do this for just anyone. I'm trusting in the feeling that I had while we were together on the beach."

As per the preview clip, she confessed to Justin about following her heart and that he was the one. However, Justin stated that he was utterly confused.

Meanwhile, newcomers Lyndsey and Ency, Logan, and Andrew were seen forming a possible connection, sending the men's original connections Kate and Jessenia respectively, on a spin. A party held that night saw former Bachelor in Paradise success stories Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs as well.

Later this week, former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey turned up on the beach, shocking their former suitors of season 19 - Logan and Johnny.

This week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise will have viewers witness many highs and lows. There is going to be a lot of love, laughter, tears, arguments, fights and a high drama quotient, keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

Don't forget to tune in to the episode this Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

