"Silly, silly girl": Bachelor in Paradise fans slam Eliza for breaking Rodney's heart after giving him the rose

ABC aired Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12 on Monday, November 7.

Eliza Isichei was seen getting confused between two men - Justin and Rodney - in the rose ceremony. She developed a strong connection with Rodney after coming to the beach, but Justin had returned to the show just to pursue her.

She had great conversations with both of them and ultimately chose to give the rose to Rodney. She thanked him for his patience and for showing up for her the previous week.

Justin went home and urged Eliza not to beat herself up over her decision. But soon after sending Justin home, she felt that she did not make the right decision.

Eliza told Rodney that she initially thought she was crying just because she had hurt Justin’s feelings but the truth was that she was pressurized and influenced by the love other contestants had for him. Rodney left Paradise in tears and the other contestants were shocked by the heartbreak. Eliza flew to Maryland to pursue Justin.

Bachelor in Paradise fans were shocked by Eliza's decision and slammed her for her immaturity.

"Doesn't know what she wants": Bachelor in Paradise fans react as Eliza follows Justin to Maryland

While leaving Paradise Beach, Rodney cried a lot, asking:

"Why me? Why me?"

Eliza, on the other hand, was hopeful that Justin would be excited to see her and that she had not hurt his ego by sending him home. Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to slam Eliza for breaking Rodney's heart:

cam @camillem00dy Do not ever put Eliza or Justin back on my screen again lmao #bachelorinparadise Do not ever put Eliza or Justin back on my screen again lmao #bachelorinparadise

Kierra Jackson @KierraAJackson #bip Eliza about to break Rodney heart and I don't wanna see it. Justin is cool but over Rodney though. #BachelorInParadise Eliza about to break Rodney heart and I don't wanna see it. Justin is cool but over Rodney though. #BachelorInParadise #bip

Livinit @Livin4Fuzypants Eliza is a silly little girl who doesn't know what she wants! Or, if she does, shes abiut to see karma in full force. #BachelorInParadise Eliza is a silly little girl who doesn't know what she wants! Or, if she does, shes abiut to see karma in full force. #BachelorInParadise

Flower @Rainyday65 Eliza and her weirdness just made me turn off the TV and go walk the dog. #BachelorInParadise Eliza and her weirdness just made me turn off the TV and go walk the dog. #BachelorInParadise

Makayla Stewart @maknatste I’m sorry but if I were Rodney seeing Eliza cry and whine apologizing to Justin I’d be annoyed? Why are you sorry that you picked me? #BachelorInParadise I’m sorry but if I were Rodney seeing Eliza cry and whine apologizing to Justin I’d be annoyed? Why are you sorry that you picked me? #BachelorInParadise

Zahra @sweetlikez 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾#BachelorInParadise SMH they’re showing Eliza but not show Rodney.. we don’t want to see Eliza seeing Justin right now. SMH they’re showing Eliza but not show Rodney.. we don’t want to see Eliza seeing Justin right now. 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾#BachelorInParadise

Sammy @kando84

#BachelorInParadise @BachParadise Eliza caused a lot of unnecessary pain by her misinterpretation of Rodney's reaction to her date and her indecision about who to give the rose to afterwards. She should've just given the rose to Justin and called it a day if she felt that strongly about him! @BachParadise Eliza caused a lot of unnecessary pain by her misinterpretation of Rodney's reaction to her date and her indecision about who to give the rose to afterwards. She should've just given the rose to Justin and called it a day if she felt that strongly about him!#BachelorInParadise

Recap of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 11

Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, Hayden from The Bachelorette season 19 arrived on the show with a date card. Johnny revealed to the cast that his exit from the previous show was very sudden since he had called out Gabby for being rough around the edges and had compared Rachel to his ex-girlfriends.

He often mentioned his dog in front of the ladies. Hayden asked out Kate on a date. Kate wanted her partner Logan to not let her go, but he wanted her to have the entire Paradise experience, so he let her go on the date. Kate and Hayden decided to go ziplining.

The episode description read:

"The new men hand out date cards, causing more than one couple to question everything; when some of the strongest bonds are put to the test, they try to talk things out but mixed messages may spell the end for the troubled pairs."

While Kate was fearless, Hayden was scared of the activity. Kate was shocked to learn that Hayden had spent a boatload of money on his dog’s life and felt that her priorities were wrong.

He also said that Rachel and Gabby from his season of The Bachelorette were not serious about finding a partner and that his ex was hotter than both of them.

This made Kate realize that she made a critical error while going on a date with Hayden and felt more connected with Logan. Genevieve and Aaron fought each other over the latter not spending time together. Genevieve tried to reconcile with Aaron but he hesitated in doing so, so she decided to leave him on the beach alone.

The couple was able to make up later on and confessed their love for each other.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

