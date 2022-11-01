"Trying to be the main villain": Bachelor in Paradise fans slam Alex for wanting to break Johnny and Victoria's relationship

Tonight, at the third rose ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10, Victoria chose Johnny over Alex.

Alex felt that the only connection he had on the show was with Victoria. Victoria confessed that Alex was ready to marry her but gave the rose to Johnny because of their connection before the split-week task.

Florence Alexandra, who had still not bonded with anyone, decided to give Alex her rose. Later, Victoria and Johnny went on a date. Alex felt that the pair was not a good match and revealed that he would be patiently waiting for them to come back.

Alex also stated that statistically only two pairs will last the show, and Johnny-Victoria was not one of them.

Bachelor in Paradise fans felt that Alex was plotting to break the couple and had become the villain of the show.

"Bad Karma" - Bachelor in Paradise fans react as Alex hints at breaking Johnny-Victoria

Victoria and Johnny had been dating for some time before the two were asked to live separately in the split week task. Victoria, 28, bonded with Alex during her separate time and said that he completed her checklist in terms of family and kids.

She was concerned that Johnny was just 25 years old and said that she wanted to start a family soon. Regardless of the couple's troubles, she chose to stay with Johnny. This hurt Alex and he did not feel that the couple would make it in the end.

Bachelor in Paradise fans slammed Alex for wanting Johnny and Victoria to break-up:

Vix @tweetsfromvix Statistically speaking I laughed out loud but Alex you’re part of that statistical population too 🤔 #BachelorInParadise Statistically speaking I laughed out loud but Alex you’re part of that statistical population too 🤔 #BachelorInParadise

Jennifer J @jennjo8621 #BachelorInParadise Anyone else think Florence picked Alex so Alex could pursue Victoria and she could pursue Johnny? I do. #BachelorInParadise Anyone else think Florence picked Alex so Alex could pursue Victoria and she could pursue Johnny? I do.

ALIEN SUPERSTAR @Fshitup_allyNKH And Alex is right on the money. He told a prophecy. He cursed the relationship I love it. #BachelorInParadise And Alex is right on the money. He told a prophecy. He cursed the relationship I love it. #BachelorInParadise

Gracie @Graciegooroo

#BachelorInParadise Alex watching Johnny and Victoria leave for their date Alex watching Johnny and Victoria leave for their date#BachelorInParadise https://t.co/qg4ceReI9J

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10?

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, the girls held roses in their hands and had the power to send men home. Jacob was seen getting confused between Shanae and Florence because of his past with the former.

Sarah had to leave the show due to a family emergency. Florence told the other contestants that someone had touched her stuff in the sleeping quarters and complained that the entire room was messy. Genevieve and Victoria blamed the new girls for the cleanliness issues.

The series description reads:

"Stars and villains from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" get another chance to find love."

Serene gave her rose to Brandon while Danielle gave hers to Michael. Rodney received a rose from Eliza and Genevieve gave the rose to Andrew.

Briattany gave her rose to Tyler and Kate saved Logan. Jacob received Shanae’s rose and Alex was saved by Florence. Adam was eliminated for not receiving any rose.

Justin from week 1 returned to the show after hearing that Eliza had joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, which she did in week 3, and had formed a strong connection with Rodney.

He asked Eliza to have a conversation with him and asked her out on a date. Others tried to comfort Rodney as they were unsure about the couple's future. Eliza surprisingly said yes to Justin but was hoping for Rodney to ask her to stay back.

He did not do so and told Eliza to explore her options, which hurt her. Later, Rodney regretted his decision and said that he had just tried to do the right thing.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

