"Why are you here?": Fans disappointed with Michael after he breaks up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on October 10, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode featured the hopefuls looking for love in the beach. While some deepened their existing romantic relationships, others looked to explore new connections. Viewers were fed enough drama to last for the night as the episode returns with another episode tomorrow night.
On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Michael broke up with Sierra as he couldn't connect with her due to his past family trauma. He helt that he wasn't able to get over his past (his wife's passing) and didn't want to lead Sierra on. This led to Sierra leaving the show soon after Teddi self-eliminated herself.
Fans were upset at Michael breaking up with Sierra. One tweeted:
Michael breaks up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise
As soon as they entered the beach, Michael and Sierra established a strong connection right off the bat. The couple were going strong until tonight when Michael started having doubts about being all in on the relationship and eventually broke up with Sierra. The latter was fully invested in her relationship with him and didn't want to date or see him date anyone else. Sierra then packed her bags and left the show.
Michael was previously seen on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette (Season 17). He self-eliminated himself after wanting to be with his son. With him giving love a second shot on Bachelor in Paradise, a lot was at stake but his emotions got the better of him as he started doubting his connection with Sierra.
While talking to Wells Adams, he said that he was having a great time with Seirra and that she was an amazing woman, however, things were moving too fast for him. He said:
"Now things are starting to feel like, they're really, really serious. And we're still early on. She's trying to create these scenarios where, you know, like.."I'd be such a good stepmom." And I think it's something that she would be great at....But I don't know what it's like to love someone again. That part really frightens me."
In a confessional on Bachelor in Paradise, Michael confessed to Sierra being the biggest surprise for him on the show. He said:
"I had no idea her and I would have this kind of connection so early. We bonded pretty quick and we dove deep into very heavy, you know, vulnerable conversations...Sierra is amazing inside and out and she would be a great mother figure. But we've accelerated so quickly. I gotta admit it also scares me."
By the end of the episode, Sierra gifted him with a constellation of three stars for him, his wife who passed away and his son James. Although he loved the gift, he confessed to not being completely there with her. He explained that there was something missing with the connection that "he couldn't point a finger at."
Michael said:
"I feel that I'm using people I actually care about to help me [find happiness] and I'm hurting them along the way. And it's messing with me..I care so much about you, I don't want you to be one of those. I think the best thing now is just, like, you know, space from the romantic pressure and just be friends."
Fans react to Michael's break up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Michael. While some felt he needed therapy, others were upset at him staying back while Sierra left. Check out what they have to say.
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With another episode airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, chaos is about to ensue as a new arrival shakes things up on the beach. With the women handing out roses for the night, viewers will have to tune in to find out who will pack their bags and head home.
Tune in to a brand new episode of Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.