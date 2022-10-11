"Why are you here?": Fans disappointed with Michael after he breaks up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on October 10, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode featured the hopefuls looking for love in the beach. While some deepened their existing romantic relationships, others looked to explore new connections. Viewers were fed enough drama to last for the night as the episode returns with another episode tomorrow night.

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Michael broke up with Sierra as he couldn't connect with her due to his past family trauma. He helt that he wasn't able to get over his past (his wife's passing) and didn't want to lead Sierra on. This led to Sierra leaving the show soon after Teddi self-eliminated herself.

Fans were upset at Michael breaking up with Sierra. One tweeted:

cupcake @thecupcakexo #bachelorinparadiseabc michael if you don't wanna hurt people WHY ARE YOU HERE #BachelorInParadise michael if you don't wanna hurt people WHY ARE YOU HERE #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc

Michael breaks up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise

As soon as they entered the beach, Michael and Sierra established a strong connection right off the bat. The couple were going strong until tonight when Michael started having doubts about being all in on the relationship and eventually broke up with Sierra. The latter was fully invested in her relationship with him and didn't want to date or see him date anyone else. Sierra then packed her bags and left the show.

Michael was previously seen on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette (Season 17). He self-eliminated himself after wanting to be with his son. With him giving love a second shot on Bachelor in Paradise, a lot was at stake but his emotions got the better of him as he started doubting his connection with Sierra.

While talking to Wells Adams, he said that he was having a great time with Seirra and that she was an amazing woman, however, things were moving too fast for him. He said:

"Now things are starting to feel like, they're really, really serious. And we're still early on. She's trying to create these scenarios where, you know, like.."I'd be such a good stepmom." And I think it's something that she would be great at....But I don't know what it's like to love someone again. That part really frightens me."

In a confessional on Bachelor in Paradise, Michael confessed to Sierra being the biggest surprise for him on the show. He said:

"I had no idea her and I would have this kind of connection so early. We bonded pretty quick and we dove deep into very heavy, you know, vulnerable conversations...Sierra is amazing inside and out and she would be a great mother figure. But we've accelerated so quickly. I gotta admit it also scares me."

By the end of the episode, Sierra gifted him with a constellation of three stars for him, his wife who passed away and his son James. Although he loved the gift, he confessed to not being completely there with her. He explained that there was something missing with the connection that "he couldn't point a finger at."

Michael said:

"I feel that I'm using people I actually care about to help me [find happiness] and I'm hurting them along the way. And it's messing with me..I care so much about you, I don't want you to be one of those. I think the best thing now is just, like, you know, space from the romantic pressure and just be friends."

Fans react to Michael's break up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Michael. While some felt he needed therapy, others were upset at him staying back while Sierra left. Check out what they have to say.

Zahra @sweetlikez See, Michael this isn't a counselling show. This show is for people who are ready for love, ready to be engaged. Nobody wants to hear how you're grieving now. Don't come. This woman is pouring herself out there. Leave the show. Each week it's the same issue. #BachelorInParadise See, Michael this isn't a counselling show. This show is for people who are ready for love, ready to be engaged. Nobody wants to hear how you're grieving now. Don't come. This woman is pouring herself out there. Leave the show. Each week it's the same issue. #BachelorInParadise

an aristocrat in exile @ggypsea Let's be frank, Michael just didn't want to date Sierra. Using his trauma to excuse not wanting to be pressured into a relationship when he does leave #BachelorInParadise in a relationship is downright wrong. Let's be frank, Michael just didn't want to date Sierra. Using his trauma to excuse not wanting to be pressured into a relationship when he does leave #BachelorInParadise in a relationship is downright wrong.

bad ghrl bri bri @chinchlady701 michael shouldn’t be on bachelor in paradise if he’s not ready to be romantic with anyone lmao #BachelorInParadise michael shouldn’t be on bachelor in paradise if he’s not ready to be romantic with anyone lmao #BachelorInParadise

TheInvisible1 @Samii2004 Michael isnt a bag guy, he grieving & need 2 take things slow. They couldve just slowed things down & gave eachother space 2 explore other connections. She made a rash decision to leave & mightve left a great potential unexplored partner on the island. Smh. #bachelorinparadise Michael isnt a bag guy, he grieving & need 2 take things slow. They couldve just slowed things down & gave eachother space 2 explore other connections. She made a rash decision to leave & mightve left a great potential unexplored partner on the island. Smh. #bachelorinparadise

Melanie 🌹 @___MELL___ WHY THE F*CK DID YOU EVEN COME HERE MICHAEL . LEAVE BEFORE YOU HURT SOMEONE ELSE #BachelorInParadise WHY THE F*CK DID YOU EVEN COME HERE MICHAEL . LEAVE BEFORE YOU HURT SOMEONE ELSE #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/T9WGd5NQsR

nobody asked for my takes @nobodyaskedtake

The fact that he did not say a single thing in that conversation

#bachelorinparadise How did I know Michael wasn’t that into Sierra?The fact that he did not say a single thing in that conversation How did I know Michael wasn’t that into Sierra?The fact that he did not say a single thing in that conversation #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/FAxEpA4r2w

Jes ✌️♥️ 🌮 🐈‍⬛ @JessicaOglesbee Also, I love Michael and he seems like a genuinely nice guy… But I’m a little confused as to why he is there. He doesn’t seem like he’s ready to date anyone tbh. I feel for him & his story but I think he’s proven he still needs to work on his healing first. #BachelorInParadise Also, I love Michael and he seems like a genuinely nice guy… But I’m a little confused as to why he is there. He doesn’t seem like he’s ready to date anyone tbh. I feel for him & his story but I think he’s proven he still needs to work on his healing first. #BachelorInParadise

Henry Chang 🥨 @t_witlessHen18 sierra has a heart of gold, & michael will not find anyone else on that beach that will care about him, his past, and his SON like sierra would. i feel so bad for her. michael needs to go home & work on himself, not be on the beach if he is not ready. #BachelorInParadise sierra has a heart of gold, & michael will not find anyone else on that beach that will care about him, his past, and his SON like sierra would. i feel so bad for her. michael needs to go home & work on himself, not be on the beach if he is not ready. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/dNRUHeJOOE

Lexi @Lexi48975365 MICHAEL, love you, BUT YOU SHOULD BS THE ONE LEAVING #BachelorinParadise MICHAEL, love you, BUT YOU SHOULD BS THE ONE LEAVING #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/iwo1If9NGc

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Thanks for watching! We’re ready to see everyone’s bright, smiling faces tomorrow night on another all-new episode of #BachelorInParadise Thanks for watching! We’re ready to see everyone’s bright, smiling faces tomorrow night on another all-new episode of #BachelorInParadise! ☺️🌊 Thanks for watching! 👋 https://t.co/cxkkB4m1Xh

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With another episode airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, chaos is about to ensue as a new arrival shakes things up on the beach. With the women handing out roses for the night, viewers will have to tune in to find out who will pack their bags and head home.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes