What time will Back to 15 season 2 air on Netflix? Plot, trailer, and more

Back to 15, the time-traveling series that amassed audiences, is back with its second season that will be released on Netflix on July 5, 2023.. The Brazilian series explores the adventures of a 30-year-old woman who travels back in time and becomes a teenager again. It strikes a right chord in hearts for reliving a phase that can be rejoiced again and opens the gate for making amends that were left unsettled.

In season 1, viewers saw Anita embark on a mission to improve the lives of those around her and relive her past life. The series gracefully portrayed a transformative experience to the audience through the first installment. Now, the upcoming season will contain several roads of twists and turns and chronicle Anita's adventures in her teenage life.

Back to 15 season 2 will further delve deep into Anita's adventures

Trailer and plot insights

The trailer for Back to 15 season 2 showcases Anita's urgency to travel back to when she was 15 years old in an attempt to help her sister. The upcoming season also gave viewers a glimpse into Joel, Anita's friend who manages to hack her Floguinho account and finds a way to become another time traveler.

The official synopsis of Back to 15 season 2, as per Netflix, reads:

"In the new season, 30-year-old Anita needs to go back to age 15 to try to fix the life of her sister, Luiza. However, Joel has hacked her Floguinho account and has also become a time traveler."

Season 1 gave was a whirlwind of striking revelations and unexpected turns, showcasing Anita's attempts to fix Carol's and Henrique's life to avoid the mishappening. While she intervenes in her friend's life to stop Carol from falling into the love trap of Eduardo, the latter meets an unexpected accident which further alters the timeline.

Observing the alterations in the timeline, Joel begins to speculate the sudden changes. He then confronts the same with Anita, which she denies and tries to blindsight the conversation.

An interesting realization that had brimmed in the first season was Anita's introspection that she can't control everyone's life but hers. The first season met its culmination with Anita turning out to be a prolific photographer in Paris while Joel managed to hack her blog and glanced at a picture of him clicked by her when they were 15, which transported him into his childhood leaving viewers awestruck.

The forthcoming season will meet a crossroads where Anita's and Joel's fates will be intertwined leading to a plot filled with surprises and suspense. Viewers can thus expect a parallel narrative through Joel's perspective.

The star-studded cast behind the curtains of Back to 15 season 2

eri. @ANGSTRlNA @netflix

@DeVoltaos15 back to 15 yaaaaay my time travel comfort show is back! @netflix @DeVoltaos15 back to 15 yaaaaay my time travel comfort show is back!https://t.co/5CbQGOstvD

The upcoming season of Back to 15 will see new and familiar faces. This includes Maisa Silva, who will once again reprise her role as Anita, alongside Maisa, who would be Anda Azevedo, with Mariana Rios taking the role of Luiza at different stages of life. Gabriel Stauffer will be seen as adult Joel and Antonio Carrara as teenage Joel.

Back to 15 also boasts a robust supporting cast that sees Paulo Mucheroni, Lucca Picon, and Pedro Vinicius. The drama series will also reveal new faces whose exact roles are still under wraps. However, it is sure that the latest addition to the cast will further add depth to the plot:

Dora Freind Maria Laura Nogueira Livia La Gatto Joe Rodrigues Lipe Volpatto João Assunção Isaac Medeiros Lucas Deluti Julia Alves

Back to 15 season two is slated for its release on July 5, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes