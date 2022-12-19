What time will Barmageddon season 1 episode 3 air on USA Network? Two NASCAR legends face off and more

Barmageddon season one is all set to return with episode three of the installment on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT only on USA Network. Hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the recently premiered reality TV game show revolves around classic bar games with a wacky twist.

Famed country singer and coach of The Voice, Blake Shelton, and his co-star Carson Daly are the executive producers of USA Network's Barmageddon. The show will feature celebrities who arrive at Blake's bar in Nashville, called Ole Red, and battle it out against each other in fun bar games.

Every week, the series introduces viewers to two new celebrities who enter the bar and compete against each other. While only one can emerge as the winner, the loser has to participate in the "walk of shame."

In episode three of Barmageddon, the series will feature NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer, who will compete for their teammates' redemption.

Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer will play keg kurling in season 1 episode 3 of Barmageddon

Titled Jimmie Johnson vs. Clint Bowyer, episode three will feature the two famous celebrities being paired with a "civilian" who went viral after a social media fail. They will compete in classic bar games with a twist in order to get their teammates' redemption.

The two celebrities will battle it out in a total of five games, with the winner receiving a special prize, while the loser will be left empty-handed following the "walk of shame."

The official synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads,

"NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer get behind the Wheel of Redemption."

One of the games the two contestants will take part in is called keg kurling. The show released a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, teasing fans with what to expect. In it, Jimmy Johnson and Clint Bowyer can be seen playing the air cannon cornhole. Jimmy gets a shot, and the teaser ends with Clint trying to make the shot.

Another game that the famed stars are seen playing is giant beer pong, where they have to land a basketball inside huge bins while aiming them from a balcony. In the trailer, Nikki Bella can be seen explaining the rules of the game. The Barmageddon host said,

"The red and black flannel covered arm swinging from the rafters, that is literally the life size replica of Blake's arm. And it moves just like that, so don't let it block your shot."

The trailer also shows Jimmy making a blind shot while playing the air cannon cornhole and landing a perfect shot. Upon seeing him make the shot, Blake Shelton shared that it was ridiculous.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information. If viewers do not have cable, they can watch it live via YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription with login credentials.

Poll : 0 votes