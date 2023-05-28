The 8th and final episode of Barry season 4 is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The dark comedy series tells the story of an assassin who suddenly discovers his love for acting and performing arts, following which his life takes a drastic turn as he questions the various choices he's made.

The ongoing final season has received widespread critical acclaim with praise majorly directed towards the show's humor, writing, and acting by the cast, among other things. The show is created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader.

Barry season 4 episode 8 will provide a conclusion to Berkman's dramatic story

The 19-second promo for Barry season 4 episode 8 does not reveal any major crucial plot-points from the finale. As usual, the makers or the network haven't shared any key details pertaining to the episode, but viewers can expect some sort of a closure to Berkman's eventful story.

Based on the events unfolded in the show so far, it'll be difficult to say that Berkman's story would get a happy ending. The penultimate episode, titled A Nice Meal, depicted Sally and John traveling to Los Angeles, whilst Hank sent his men to kill Fuches. Elsewhere, Gene conducted a short meeting about the upcoming movie project. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Sally and John travel to Los Angeles; Hank sends men to eliminate Fuches; Gene holds a briefing about the film project.''

With just one episode left, viewers can expect a lot of drama in what could potentially turn out to be one of the most memorable series finales in recent years. Critics' reviews for season 4 have been largely positive and it has continued to garner significant viewership.

In brief, about Barry plot and cast

The comedy series focuses on the titular character, a hitman who goes through a hilarious existential crisis after he travels to Los Angeles in order to eliminate a target. There, he meets a young woman at an acting class and discovers his love for performing arts and begins to question his purpose in life and the actions of his past. Take a look at a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Disillusioned at the thought of taking down another "mark," depressed, low-level hit man Barry Berkman seeks a way out. When the Midwesterner reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor who is bedding a mobster's wife, little does Barry know that the City of Angels may be his sanctuary.''

The description further states,

''He follows his target into acting class and ends up instantly drawn to the community of eager hopefuls, especially dedicated student Sally, who becomes the object of his affection. While Barry wants to start a new life as an actor, his handler, Fuches, has other ideas, and the hit man's criminal past won't let him walk away so easily.''

Bill Hader portrays the lead role and he perfectly embodies his character's confusion, angst, pain, and sadness with absolute ease. His performance defines the tone of the series. The supporting cast includes actors like Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and many others.

You can watch the final episode of Barry season 4 on HBO on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

