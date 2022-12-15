What time will Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Fairytale fans are all welcome to be guests at the Beauty and the Beast spinoff, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The musical will air on December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is one of the alternative shows that will be aired to fill the gap of the Thursday premieres of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Both the shows are on a hiatus till February 2023.

H.E.R. will play the role of Belle of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will feature musical performances by famous artists, new sets, and majestic costumes taken from the classic fairytale. This tribute will showcase the magic of the real story through music, animation and dancing.

All the performances will pay tribute to the original Beauty and the Beast, and the songs from the original animated movie will also be presented to a live audience at Disney Studios.

President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, said:

"Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic."

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. has been cast as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, is the first individual of Black and Filipino heritage to be cast as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

H.E.R is a famous RnB singer and is popular thanks to her songs like Hard Place and Best Part. She is also a Grammy award winner for Best New Artist and has been nominated for Grammys five times.

During a tribute of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Show, H.E.R spoke to PEOPLE about her role as Belle. She said that being a Disney princess was incredibly challenging and rewarding at the same time. The singer added that being a Disney princess was fun as she understood what it meant to be a princess, and especially as she understood the princess' vulnerabilities and strengths.

She continued to say that she loved everything about the role and the show as the cast was amazing. Stating that it was "lighthearted and fun," H.E.R. said that they even had kids on set and that they all had a blast. She noted:

"It was nice to see them and look in their eyes. It was a crazy experience. I can't wait for you to see it."

H.E.R also stated that she wanted to bring out the originality of Belle's character and show her courage. She tried to bring out the the uniqueness of the cherished character and show her traits that made her different from other people.

H.E.R also stated that she wanted to bring out the strength of women. She showed how women were independent but still capable of love.

In addition to H.E.R, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration also includes Rita Moreno, Joshua Henry, Martin Short and Shania Twain, to name a few.

As mentioned earlier, the show will air on December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC and it will be available to stream on Disney+ as well.

