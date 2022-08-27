What time will Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 5 air? Marie’s “re-birthday” party, release date, and more

Episode 5 of Belle Collective Season 2 will air on Friday, August 26 at 9 pm on OWN. The new episode will surely keep viewers entertained as the ladies of the reality series have some surprises up their sleeve.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Essie throw Marie a re-birthday, but the party will not end without drama. The arrival of a few unexpected guests at her party will make the ambiance a little tense.

Belle Collective Season 2 aired its premiere episode on July 29 with six strong female entrepreneurs in Jackson, Mississippi. The show films the professional, social, and personal lives of African-American female entrepreneurs who work hard to break stereotypes about the South and fight their way to the top.

The synopsis of the show read:

“These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings-glass and otherwise-while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.”

What to expect in Episode 5 of Belle Collective season 2

The new episode of Belle Collective will air on Friday. The synopsis of the episode, titled Fresh Starts and Lady Parts, reads:

“Essie throws Marie a re-birthday party and a few surprise guests pop up, while Aikisha is salty that no one at all showed up for her event. After all that, the biggest surprise is what — or whom — Tambra’s man has been up to.”

The preview clip shows Marie having a good time with her pal in a wax and beauty studio, Body Party while talking about girl stuff.

Marie is surprised by the type of beauty treatment she is about to receive at the studio. However, after initial hesitation, she likes the treatment.

Later, Essie confesses to Marie that she went behind her back and met Latrice to reconcile their ongoing beef.

The revelation shocked Marie as she did not expect her business partner, Essie, to talk to Latrice after she alleged that Marie's Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire "was committing fraud."

Essie then throws a re-birthday party for Marie's "comeback," and the ladies seem to be enjoying themselves, but Latrice's arrival creates a tense atmosphere in the room.

All about Essie and Latrice's talk on Belle Collective's episode 4

Essie went to Latrice in the hope that they could put an end to their beef and move forward together.

She even asked Latrice to own up to her mistake, but Latrice's attitude towards their "luxurious hair line" business made things difficult between them initially. Comparing her business with Essie and Marie's, Latrice said to Essie:

"But I’m world wide, and you in Dogwood on the corner."

Later, in the confessional, Latrice said that Essie talking about her business location irked her. In the confessional, Latrice said:

"S with the mess is throwing shade on my location? This is where I want to be. I want to support and remain in the community who has supported me for the longest."

Essie later said she came to her for "reconciliation" after she "initiated the attack on Marie." And although Latrice "didn't do the stabbing," her "hand was on the knife."

After much back and forth, Latrice was "definitely open to talking to Marie" since she understood "how hard it is as a Black business to just make it in today's society."

Essie even promised that there "won't be any yelling" like last time, but Latrice had doubts about it.

What will happen at Marie's party? Will Latrice and Marie will be able to end their beef? Tune in on Friday on OWN and watch Belle Collective Season 2 to find out the answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht