What time will Belle Collective Season 2 reunion air on OwnTV? Release date and more details explored

The first part of Belle Collective Season 2 reunion will air on OWN on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Fans can watch the one-hour-long episode on Hulu + Live TV and Philo.

Belle Collective Season 2 reunion, the first part, will be filled with fights, and a DNA test will take center stage. The partners of the famous entrepreneurs will also appear in the episode to delve into the truths about their relationships. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Tempers explode onstage at the reunion between Lateshia and Aikisha, while Aikisha's simmering feud with Tambra boils over. The Belles' husbands arrive, and Carlos unseals DNA test results to determine once and for all if Glen fathered an outside baby."

What to expect from Belle Collective Season 2 reunion Part 1?

The first part of Belle Collective Season 2 reunion will feature a fight between Lateisha and Aikisha, as Lateisha claims in a preview that Aikisha would have no storyline on the show without her. Apart from that, the ladies will also discuss Marie's habit of criticizing others.

Subsequently, Lateisha will open up about her husband Glen having an affair and possibly having a child with another woman. When asked if Lateisha would divorce Glen if the baby turns out to be his, she replied that it was not about the baby but the affair, hinting that she might, in fact, stay married to him.

Recap of Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 9

Last week on Belle Collective, Glen and Lateisha went to marriage counseling to discuss their future. Lateisha had previously skipped three sessions because she was unsure about her marriage. She revealed that she was scared to fall for her husband again and that she would have made an effort earlier if she had full knowledge of her husband's true feelings.

Lateisha said that she wanted other women to become the best versions of themselves, so she was unsure about taking Glen back in her life. The couple ultimately left in a happy mood, hinting at a happy ending.

Latrice asked her husband, Cliff, to communicate better and not be rude to her. She said that his loud voice sounded like that of her authoritative father. She then took a pregnancy test which came out negative.

The synopsis of the episode titled Belle Beginnings and Endings is,

"Marie enlists her friends to find her mom; Aikisha finally breaks ground on Farish Street, while Lateshia struggles to decide whether to take Glen back; Latrice moves out before finding out if she's about to become a mom"

Marie visited a shady neighborhood to find her mother, Lula, who was addicted to illegal substances. Her friends were scared for their safety, but Marie just wanted to save her mother from unreliable people. She was shocked to learn that her mother had been living in a trap house with someone for the past two weeks.

Lula met Marie and asked for $20, which the Belle Collective star agreed to give her if her mother came with her. Lula promised to maintain this condition but did not leave the house until later. Production was forced to ask Marie to leave the area due to unsafe conditions in the neighborhood. Marie was afraid this was the last time she would see her mother well and alive.

Lovers of family-oriented drama should tune into the show as it is a mixture of novel intentions and spicy conjectures. It promises to be an entertaning package - replete with smiles, tears, and of course, tension.

Both parts of Belle Collective reunion will air on OWN every Friday at 9 pm ET.

