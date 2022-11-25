What time will Blood & Water season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Blood & Water season 3, the long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up to the South African crime drama series, is all set to drop on Netflix and will be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET on Friday, November 25, 2022, and the stakes are much higher this time. For those unaware, Blood & Water follows Puleng, a teen in search of her sister Phume who was abducted at birth by human traffickers.

After bumping into Fikile at a party, Puleng notices that the former shares the same birthday as Phume. It's also pointed out that the two of them resemble each other. Shortly after, she transfers to the same school as Fikile and begins to investigate whether they are related. Over the course of two seasons filled with twists and turns, Puleng finds out that Fikile is indeed her sister.

However, along with this discovery came some new mysteries, and season 3 of Blood & Water will see the sisters teaming up to unravel them.

Puleng and Fikile will go looking for a lost loved one in Netflix's Blood & Water season 3

The trailer for Blood & Water season 3 was released on November 9, 2022, and opens on a grim note as a close one warns Puleng of the consequences of her choices. One hears, "Puleng, one choice can affect your whole life," as the trailer begins.

The trailer then reveals glimpses of the beginning of a new academic year at Parkhurst High School, where new alliances are forged and old ones are seemingly broken. Season 2 showed Nwabisa, Fikile's mother, getting abducted by Lisbeth, and there are some developments on that angle as Fikile is shown suspecting the involvement of the same human trafficking ring that took her as a child.

Due to the unsatisfactory response from the legal authorities, Fikile and Puleng choose to take matters into their own hands and look for Nwabisa themselves. The situation gets murkier from here and the ripple effect that their choice has forms the rest of the story. The official synopsis of Blood & Water season 3 reads as:

"As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one - but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger."

Netflix shared more information about the show's latest season on their YouTube channel:

"A dark new force has entered the lives of our Parkhurst faves and their lives will never be the same again. Friendships will be pushed, lovers tested, and not everyone will make it out alive."

Who stars in Blood & Water season 3?

The upcoming season of the crime series will see Ama Qamata, Gail Mabalane, and Getmore Sithole reprise their roles as Puleng, Thandeka, and Julius Khumalo, while Khosi Ngema, Xolile Tshabalala, Patrick Mofokeng return as Fikile, Nwabisa, and Brian Bhele.

The remainder of the cast from the previous seasons of Blood & Water have been retained as well, with some new additions, but their names and roles haven't been revealed just yet.

Produced by Gambit Films, Blood & Water season 3 will air exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 25, 2022. It will be released alongside the brand new true crime documentary, Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, which follows one of the accomplices of disgraced financier and convicted s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

