What time will Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

CBS's Bob Hearts Abishola is all set to premiere the first episode of its fourth season on September 19, 2022, at 8.30 PM EST. The sitcom follows the love story of Robert "Bob" Wheeler (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), a nurse of Nigerian descent. The previous season of the sitcom aired in 2021. After a gap of nearly one and a half years, it is set to return to the network to continue the fascinating story of the MaxDot owner.

The upcoming premiere episode of the new season of Bob Hearts Abishola will see some huge developments in Bob's life. This season will start with Bob walking out of his 30-year-old job. Bob makes this drastic decision after his sister, Christina (Maribeth Monroe), poaches his handpicked successor, Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi).

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4, episode 1 plot: Bob in a whole new loop

Bob❤️Abishola @BobAbisholaCBS The #BobHeartsAbishola season 4 premiere is less than a week away— who else is matching Kemi's excitement? The #BobHeartsAbishola season 4 premiere is less than a week away— who else is matching Kemi's excitement? https://t.co/WITuKAgnE8

The first episode of the new season of Bob Hearts Abishola will see another event occur in Bob's life, further complicating things for him. Though his decisions were already hasty and made Bob rethink, this new development will completely put him in a terrible position.

According to the plot, Bob will be thrown into a loop when he learns that Goodwin has left Maxdot for a better job at Christina's company. This will result in a strange turn of events. According to sources, this will reportedly lead the Maxdot boss to walk out of his 30-year-old job, much to the surprise of everyone around him.

This raises many long-standing questions about Bob's character, which were, to a large extent, based on the job that he held for so long. The synopsis for the premiere episode of Bob Hearts Abishola, as released by CBS, reads:

"Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor's flirtation from growing; Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina's company."

According to the synopsis, there will be another subplot in the episode about Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), who is getting frighteningly close to Pastor Falade (Jonathan Adams), despite having her husband back in Nigeria.

Bob❤️Abishola @BobAbisholaCBS That's one way to go about it. That's one way to go about it. https://t.co/OkNzMQnceG

This episode will also kick off the season, so we may see some new characters and plot lines that will continue throughout the fourth season. The upcoming episode is titled Touched by a Holy Hand.

Beth McCarthy-Miller will serve as the director for the upcoming episode. It is based on a story by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere, and Matt Ross with a script by Carla Filisha, Nathan Chetty, and Ibet Inyang Beneche.

The plot for the series reads:

"Bob Wheeler runs his family's successful, highly-competitive sock company in Detroit with his mother Dottie and his younger twin siblings, Christina and Douglas.When the stress of the job lands Bob in Woodward Memorial Hospital, due to a mild heart attack, he is immediately drawn to Abishola Adebambo, his kind, hardworking nurse. Despite their differences, Bob falls in love with Abishola and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance."

The upcoming episode of Bob Hearts Abishola will premiere on September 19, 2022, at 8.30 PM EST on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora