The tenth episode of Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 is expected to air on CBS on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET. The series revolves around Bob Wheeler, who runs a successful family business. After a mild heart attack lands him in a hospital, he falls in love with a nurse named Abishola.

The fourth season of the show premiered in September 2022 and went on a hiatus after the ninth episode, which aired on December 5, 2022. The series features Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku in the lead roles, along with various others essaying key supporting roles.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 10: Several key events set to unfold in the remainder of the season

In the upcoming episode of Bob Hearts Abishola, Bob and Abishola seem to have a difference of opinion over whether Dale is ready to get behind the wheel. Elsewhere, tension rises between Christina and Douglas, which further complicates their equation.

Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Bob and Abishola are at odds over whether Dele is ready to get behind the wheel and decide to take matters into their own hands; Christina offers Douglas some work advice only to watch him claim her ideas as his own.''

The fourth season of the show witnessed a number of pivotal events that altered the course of Bob and Abishola's lives. One of the major events that took place this season was Goodwin resigning from MaxDot and taking up a new job at Christina's organization.

Although CBS hasn't confirmed the total number of episodes for this season, viewers can expect around 22, like last season. As the fourth season is halfway through, fans can look forward to several key events unfolding in the upcoming episodes of the sitcom.

A quick look at Bob Hearts Abishola plot, cast, and more details

Bob Hearts Abishola tells the story of a middle-aged man named Bob Wheeler, who falls for a Nigerian nurse he meets at a hospital after he suffers from a mild heart attack. Here's a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Bob, a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds -- she's originally from Nigeria -- Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.''

Billy Gardell stars as Bob Wheeler in the series. Gardell perfectly portrays his character's confusion, flaws, and vulnerabilities with remarkable ease, and defines the series' tone with his performance.

Apart from Bob Hearts Abishola, Billy Gardell is known for his performances in Mike & Molly, Sullivan & Soni, and Undrafted, to name a few. Folake Olowofoyeku has also been impressive throughout the show's four seasons as Abishola.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Christine Ebersole as Dorothy, Maribeth Monroe as Christina, and Matt Jones as Douglas, among various others.

Don't forget to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 10 on CBS on Monday, January 16, 2023.

