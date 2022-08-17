What time will Bobby and Sophie on the Coast Season 1 premiere? Release date, format, and more details explored

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast is all set to take celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie around Los Angeles as they discover the best eateries in city.

The show will premiere on Food Network on Monday, August 22, at 9 pm ET and will consist of three one-hour-long episodes, featuring the food icons dropping by their must-visit establishments all around LA.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

In a press release about the show, Food Network said:

“From the glamorous Hollywood establishments to the urban revival of Downtown LA’s hot new eateries, Bobby and Sophie are on a mission to enjoy the most inventive and delectable cuisine the city has to offer. And with so much inspiration, Bobby can’t resist using the very local ingredients to cook up his own dishes for Sophie. It’s the ultimate coastal culinary adventure, Bobby and Sophie-style!”

Bobby and Sophie are also popular for featuring in The Flay List, which included the father-daughter duo's favorite eating joints around New York City.

Now that Sophie has moved to Los Angeles, the two are ready to tame their hunger once again, this time on the sunny streets of LA.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast: Let the exploration begin

The upcoming show will see Bobby and his daughter taking a food tour across the California coastline and enjoy everything that the state has to offer.

They will make stops at various eateries, including Jitlada, owned by the James Bread-nominated chef, Jazz Singsanong. At Jitalda, they will then try to make Thai green curry. The pair will also visit a West Hollywood cat cafe called Bakery Tartine and drop by Nany Silverton’s new restaurant, The Barish.

During their previous show, The Flay List, Bobby took his daughter around his hometown and showed her some of the classics, whereas she made him try out some new establishments around New York.

On Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, the roles have reversed and Sophie will be seen taking her father around the city she calls home.

In a conversation with Warner Brothers, Bobby said:

"Sophie and I have always loved to use food to explore the neighborhoods we visit. Now, we have the opportunity to visit the local establishments on the West Coast and get to know the talented chefs who continue to utilize the local ingredients that reflect what L.A. cuisine is all about.”

Meet the foodies from Bobby and Sophie on the Coast

Bobby Flay

The celebrity chef, restauranteur, and reality TV personality was born in 1964. He is the owner and executive chef of multiple franchises such as Bobby’s Burger Palace, Bobby’s Burgers and Amalfi.

In 1984, he was a part of the first graduating class of the French Culinary Institute.

Bobby Flay's association with Food Network began in 1995. Since then, he has hosted 16 cooking shows, key among them being Hot Off the Grill with Bobby Flay, BBQ with Bobby Flay, Beat Bobby Flay and Brunch @ Bobby's. His long stint with the network also earned him four Daytime Emmy Awards.

In 2000, he featured on Iron Chef America.

Apart from this, he has also authored numerous cookbooks and in April 2021, he co-founded a cat food company with Elly Truesdell and Katja Lang.

Sophie Flay

25-year-old Sophie Flay has guest starred in a lot of her father’s cooking shows. She graduated with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of Southern California and currently lives in Los Angeles.

She has previously interned with Dash Radio, NBC Sports Group, and Warner Brothers. She currently works with ABC7.

In 2019, she featured alongside her father in Food Network's The Flay List. In April 2021, she and her father launched a podcast titled, Always Hungry.

Watch as the father-daughter duo go food hopping around LA on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, arriving on Food Network on Monday, August 22 at 9 pm ET.

