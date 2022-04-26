What time will Bullsh*t The Game Show air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details explored

Netflix's Bullsh*t The Game Show will soon be coming on the streaming platform and an official trailer has been released for the same. Featuring host Howie Mandel, the upcoming game show promises to be a unique one that will bring the grand prize to the contestant who wins the game of persuasion.

Meaning, contestants will either have to answer the questions correctly or deliver an incorrect response so convincingly that their opponent believes it to be fitting.

This game of persuasion, which will soon premiere on Netflix, is created by Jonty Nash, who has produced shows like Dancing With The Stars and Cat Vs. Dog, and Christopher Potts, who has been behind Netflix competition shows Sugar Rush and Nailed It! Here is everything to learn about the upcoming game show.

All about Bullsh*t The Game Show

Netflix in recent years has created some unique reality shows that have gained a lot of popularity, including The Circle and Love is Blind. Bullsh*t The Game Show is another such creation which promises to be unique. Here is the official synopsis for the unscripted Netflix series:

"Hosted by Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don't have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are."

Howie Mandel is a legendary television host and actor who has hosted shows like Deal or No Deal and America's Got Talent. He is currently also a judge on Canada's Got Talent Season 2, which premiered in March.

When will the Netflix game show air?

Netflix first announced the game show in January 2022, with the release date set for April 27, 2022. Bullsh*t The Game Show will exclusively drop on Netflix.

Thus, to watch the exciting game show hosted by Howie Mandel, interested viewers will be required to hold a paid subscription to the Netflix streaming platform. Netflix offers a wide range of plans to choose from, and viewers can sign up for any one of the available ones to watch the game show.

Catch Bullsh*t The Game Show on Netflix this April to see contestants answering questions they don't know the answer to and making their way to the top for the grand prize by playing the game of persuasion.

