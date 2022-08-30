What time will Celebrity Beef Episode 5 air? Loni Love and Justin Sylvester all set to participate in the cook-off battle

Celebrity Beef with Joel McHale is back with another chaotic episode featuring comic Loni Love and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Justin Sylvester. Their beef is based on their respective generations, and battling it out in E!’s culinary kitchen is Generation X going up against Millenials. Will the Lost Generation be able to take on the far-thinking, creative one or will it stay true to its name?

The battle of the generations will be showcased during the upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef airing on Tuesday, August 30, at 10 pm ET on E!

The synopsis of the latest installment reads:

"Loni Love and Justin Sylvester aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a battle of the generations."

What to expect from Celebrity Beef Episode 5

The upcoming episode of the E! cook-off show, titled Gen X Vs Millenial, will feature two celebrities who have previously appeared on E!’s Daily Pop and are now set to battle it out in a show that serves “celebrities seared to perfection.”

In the trailer for the show, the audience got glimpses of what the upcoming episode will bring. The two were seen throwing food at each other and at Joel, let’s hope the only fight this episode brings is a food fight. Justin Sylvester was seen gasping and Loni Love was seen bringing her best confident self.

She said:

“We’re about to fight today.”

In the battle of the two generations, representing the Millenials is the Emmy-nominated host, Justin Sylvester. The 35-year-old actor, TV personality, and social media star is from Loisiana and is famously known for his humorous personality.

Representing Gen X, or the Lost Generation, is 51-year-old comedian, TV host, actress, and author Loni Love. She was the co-host of The Real, which won her an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Previously on Celebrity Beef

On the previous episode of Celebrity Beef titled Actor Bro Vs. Singer Bro, Joel McHale welcomed Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni into the culinary wrestling ring. The two battled it out and made a french toast breakfast in the process.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"Justin Baldoni and Andy Grammer aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a social media infused battle hosted by Joel McHale."

The episode aired last week on Tuesday at 10 pm ET on E! While the two participated in a light-hearted cook-off, Andy Grammer almost started a grease fire on the show.

In the end, the competition was so tough that while tasting McHale told Andy that his food had its work cut out for him.

More about the show

Celebrity Beef features and pits celebrities against each other in the E! Kitchen as they try to create delicious dishes while Joel McHale continues to throw twists and turns their way.

E!’s press release said:

"As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge, and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown."

The episode ends with the winner taking home a trophy and winning $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

