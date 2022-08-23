What dish will Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni make in Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 4? Release date and more

Filmmakers and best buddies Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni will be seen as the next celebrity guests on the upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef Season 1. In the new episode, the celebrity guests will prepare a mouth-watering French toast breakfast sandwich to impress host Joel McHale.

Episode 4 of the celebrity cook off will air at 10/9c on Tuesday, August 23 on E! The synopsis of the latest episode of Celebrity Beef, titled Actor Bro Vs. Singer Bro, reads:

"Justin Baldoni and Andy Grammer aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a social media infused battle hosted by Joel McHale."

All about Episode 4 of Celebrity Beef

In the latest episode of Celebrity Beef, Andy Grammer will fight Justin Baldoni in a cook off. Both men will be asked to whip up their version of the French toast breakfast sandwich.

Host Joel will act “as prosecutor, judge and jury, ultimately crowning one celeb the winner of the cook-off as well as helping the celebrities squash their beef once and for all.”

The two celebrities go “head-to-head in a light-hearted face-off, knives in hand and spices on the rack, ready to cook the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills.”

In the preview episode, Justin is seen warning Andy in the kitchen that he will face a major defeat in the cooking challenge. Justin says to Andy:

"You brought me into this, now you are gonna pay the price."

And then begins the fight between the best buddies as they “battle in a knock-down, drag-out cook-off.”

In the clip, the two are seen fighting over the ingredients and running in the kitchen, making Joel tense. Looking at the situation in the kitchen, which looks nothing less than a battlefield, he says:

"This is getting very violent."

After choosing the ingredients, Andy and Justin start preparing the dish. With 15 minutes left, Andy decides to make one more dish to go along with the French toast.

And then, right in the middle of the competition, Andy checks his cell phone, while Justin is diligently preparing his dish. Andy’s move surprises the host, who then asks his buddy Justin if he thinks “Andy is on social media too much?” Justin could not help but agree, saying that,

“I often times wonder who is raising his children.”

Curious, Joel then asks how many times does Justin posts on social media, to which he answers:

"Once a week."

He then asks the same question to Andy, who answers that he posts “once every two days,” leaving Justin surprised.

Justin then reveals that Andy has a “TikTok studio.” Before Andy could elaborate further on the revelation, he nearly starts a grease fire.

Finally, at the table, Justin’s sweet and salty deluxe French toast breakfast sandwich leaves Joel and Andy licking their fingers. Andy says,

“Wow. There are like nine flavors that are hitting me.”

Even Joel felt that “it was such a good breakfast sandwich.”

Joel then cuts into Andy’s artisanal French toast, revealing a center filled with bacon and maple syrup. Andy could not believe that he made such a beautiful piece of art. After all three took a bite, Joel ruled,

“Wow, Andy, you can really taste the bread.”

Tune in on Tuesday on E! at 10/9c to watch Celebrity Beef and find out which celebrity is declared the winner of the show.

