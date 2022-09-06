What time will Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 6 air? Jeff Lewis calls Missi Pyle “unstable” in the trailer

Celebrity Beef is back with another messy episode this week. Celebrity Beef season 1 episode 6 will air on Tuesday, September 6, at 10 pm ET.

The frenemies going up against each other in the upcoming episode are Bravo star Jeff Lewis and actress Missi Pyle. The two have an issue about Lewis’ harsh criticisms while he maintains that it’s just who he is. In the trailer, he said:

"People who know me, know I don’t bulls**t."

The synopsis of the latest segment reads:

"Jeff Lewis and Missi Pyle aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a battle over cringeworthy criticism."

Celebrity Beef’s latest episode to feature frenemies Jeff Lewis and Missi Pyle in a war of words and food

The two have previously been on Jeff’s podcast Jeff Lewis has Issues before Pyle’s appearance on Y: The Last Man. The segment was co-hosted by Megan Weaver and the two constantly pulled Pyle’s legs about the show. During the light-hearted conversation, Missi compared the hosts to babies and said:

"It’s like talking to toddlers."

Missi and Jeff are set to face off in E!’s kitchen this Tuesday on the latest episode of Celebrity Beef, where the two will indulge in seemingly friendly banter. However, it seems like Jeff takes it a little too far when he makes a joke about Andy Cohen. In a sneak peek uploaded by E!, he talks about himself being a straightforward guy and takes a dig that makes the host and the cameraman raise their eyebrows. Jeff said:

"If you want someone to blow smoke up your a**, go do Andy Cohen’s show and he can tell you how great you are."

Pyle steps in and says that this is why nobody likes Lewis who goes on to explain that in the film business, people are going to criticize people. He then responded to Missi and said that he wasn’t the only one to have given her a bad review, but she was only mad at him and called her unstable.

Missi can’t help but laugh and say:

"Your personality is unstable."

The trailer for the upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef called the much-awaited cook-off “a saucy mess.” The segment will leave the audience in a riot as the two deal with the pressure to one-up each other in different ways. In the trailer, host Joel McHale said:

"Missi was panicking, Jeff told me he’s drunk. Everything’s fine."

Tune in to see how fine everything goes and who wins money for a charity of their choice.

Previously on the show

Last week on Celebrity Beef, Loni Love went up against Justin Sylvester in a hilarious segment battling out the battle of the generations and prepared tacos for the host. Loni explained on the show what her issue with Justin is. Social media seems to have created a wall between the two and she said:

"My beef is with this millennial right here. He’s always on TikTok. Fine, be on TikTok but he wants to put me on TikTok."

The two got into a food fight during the episode and used Joel McHale as a “human shield” but also casually flirted with him throughout to win brownie points.

Tune in every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on E! to keep up with Celebrity Beef.

