What time will Chef's Table: Pizza air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details explored

Chef's Table: Pizza, the latest installment of the franchise, is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 7, at 3 am ET.

The show has covered cuisines such as BBQ, pastry, street food and French cuisine in the past, and will now bring viewers "six masters of pizza" as they narrate their journey of becoming acclaimed pizza makers.

The synopsis of the show read:

“The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that's all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.”

Chef's Table: Pizza will comprise six episodes

Chef’s Table, the Netflix docuseries, focuses on acclaimed chefs from around the globe who have made a name for themselves in the culinary world. Each episode of the series focuses on a particular chef and explores their philosophy, cooking style and journey.

In the upcoming season, Chef's Table: Pizza will shed light on chefs who have made a name for themselves with their pizzas. The show will comprise six episodes of 45 minutes each, in the latest season of Chef’s Table.

Chef's Table: Pizza’s executive producer's thoughts on the show

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Chef's Table: Pizza’s executive producer, Brian McGinn called Pizza the 'ultimate canvas' as he said:

"Pizza is sort of the ultimate canvas. You roll out some dough, and then whatever you put on top and how you make it, that can be a perfect way of expressing who you are.”

He continued:

"That’s what Chef’s Table is about, people finding their voices, finding a way to express themselves, to express their cultures."

Brian further added that it is exciting for the team to take such a simple food item and “go deeper into it.”

The creators will essentially tackle a dish that the majority of the world enjoys and loves and will take viewers on an exciting journey. The new season of the show will be all about how these chefs “changed the game” and created a whole new dimension and genre of pizza eating and making.

Chef's Table: Pizza will feature six masters of Pizza from different cities around the world. It will introduce viewers to Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci from Rome, Ann Kim from Minneapolis, Franco Pepe from Caiazzo, Yoshihiro Imai from Kyoto, and Sarah Minnick from Portland.

The trailer showcased each chef and provided glimpses of their pizza-making journeys. The beginning of the trailer emphasized how people look at pizza differently after hanging out with the renowned chef Biano.

Next comes Franco, and the trailer assured viewers that “dough is in his DNA.” Franco spoke in Italian, his native language, and said that when he makes dough, he doesn’t use a machine. He also said:

“There is no machine behind it (pizza), there are only the arms and the mind of man.”

While introducing Sarah Minnick, the trailer said that the ingredients this chef uses would be considered a “war crime in a Jersey slice shop.” Chef Gabriele Bonci shed light on his journey to fame and how he wanted to quit once he was on top. He spoke about how he started to self-destruct but was able to redeem himself.

The trailer said:

"Pizza is more than tomato sauce and melted cheese. Pizza is an art. Pizza is important.”

Chef's Table: Pizza is produced by Supper Club and Broadwalk Pictures and directed by Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla and Brian McGinn. Executive producers include David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Andrew Fried.

