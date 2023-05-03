The 19th episode of Chicago Med season 8 is all set to premiere on NBC on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show is returning after almost a month as the last episode aired on April 5, and since then, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode.

The show is a spin-off of the beloved Chicago franchise and explores the lives of various doctors and nurses working in the emergency department of a prominent hospital in Chicago. It stars Nick Gehlfuss in one of the major roles, along with various others essaying crucial supporting roles.

NBC's Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 will focus on the hospital's uncertain future

A brief 30-second promo for Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 offers a peek into the numerous key events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Look Closely and You Might Hear the Truth, the upcoming episode will focus on the future of the hospital as everyone waits for a vote from a person that could seal its fate.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''The fate of the hospital rests on the vote of an incapacitated board member; Archer helps a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Asher treats the woman's pregnant daughter; Charles encounters a schizophrenic patient with a hearing impairment.''

Apart from this, not many other details pertaining to the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled I Could See the Writing on the Wall, depicted Dr. Song launching her pilot program, which proved to be extremely helpful.

Elsewhere, viewers also saw how Archer helped a pregnant woman who was suffering from a heart condition. With several interesting events still left to unfold, viewers can expect more drama as the show looks to wrap up the current season and set the plot for the next installment.

What is Chicago Med about? Plot, cast, and more details

Chicago Med is a medical thriller-drama that focuses on the highly unpredictable and dynamic lives of various nurses and doctors who work round the clock to help save people's lives at the emergency department of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Chicago. Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Members of the city's most highly skilled medical team save lives while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's elite team of dedicated doctors, nurses and staff face challenges each day as they do what it takes to treat their patients, sometimes in surprisingly inventive ways.''

The synopsis further reads:

''As the city's last line of defense, doctors Charles, Halstead, Marcel, Choi and Manning; nurses Sexton and Lockwood; and hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin embody the heart of Dick Wolf's triad of Chicago series.''

The series features a stunning cast that includes actors like Nick Gehlfuss, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and many others. Over the years, it has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

You can watch the latest episode of Chicago Med on NBC on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

