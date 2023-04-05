What time will Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 air on NBC? Release date, plot, promo, and more

Chicago Med, the fan-favorite medical procedural drama series, which is currently in its 8th season, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode 18 this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Network.

Created by Matt Olmstead and Dick Wolf, the 3rd series in the popular Chicago franchise has gained a lot of followers over the last seven seasons due to the show's engaging and emotionally driven plotlines. Without a shred of doubt, fans of Chicago Med have been quite eager to see how the upcoming 18th episode of the series' eighth season will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about the eighteenth episode of the medical drama series' season 8, ahead of the episode's debut on the NBC TV Channel.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 has been titled, I Could See the Writing on the Wall

Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the 18th episode of the NBC show's 8th season has been titled, I Could See the Writing on the Wall. Meridith Friedman and Gabrielle Fulton Ponder have served as writers for the new episode, while Oz Scott has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for season 8's episode 18, I Could See the Writing on the Wall, given by the NBC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Dr. Grace Song launches her pilot program, giving the E.D. a technological facelift; as his health worsens, Archer clashes with Charles on a patient faking paralysis; Archer helps a pregnant mother with a heart condition."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the new episode here:

As per the official synopsis and the promo video for episode 18 of season 8, viewers will see Dr. Dean Archer helping a pregnant woman with severe heart issues.

In the upcoming episode, Dr. Archer will also be seen having a bit of a tussle with Charles over a patient who will fake paralysis. The episode will also showcase Dr. Grace Song releasing her pilot program, providing E.D. with a technological facelift. Thus, fans are in for an interesting new episode.

What happened last time on Chicago Med season 8?

In the preceding episode of the show's season 8, titled, Know When to Hold and When to Fold, the audience saw a documentary crew visiting Med to shoot Marcel and Abrams' inventive surgery procedure.

The episode also displayed Archer refusing to go to the medical staff to ask for help with his kidney problems. In the previous episode, viewers also witnessed Halstead beginning to grow romantic feelings for a co-worker.

Chicago Med season 8 cast

The cast list for the series' eighth season entails:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Campbell

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Don't forget to watch episode 18 of Chicago Med season 8, which will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

