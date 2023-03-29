Chicago Med season 8 episode 17 on NBC: Release date, time, plot, cast, and more details

A brand new episode of Chicago Med season 8 is all set to make its arrival this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Channel. Developed by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the third installment of the fan-favorite Chicago franchise has become quite popular over the previous years due to its arresting plotlines.

Fans of Chicago Med have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them. This comes after Chicago Med season 8 episode 16, titled, What You See Isn't Always What You Get, which featured an intense set of events, including a complicated medical case involving a patient with a rare disease.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 17 has been titled Know When to Hold and When to Fold

Chicago Med season 8 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 17 of the NBC procedural series' season 8 has been titled Know When to Hold and When to Fold. Gabriel L. Feinberg and Lily Dahl have served as writers for the episode, while Brian Tee has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for the new episode provides the audience with hints about what to expect from episode 17. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a documentary film being made on Abrams and Marcel's exceptional surgery process.

The episode will also showcase Archer finding himself in a difficult situation after refusing to take help from the medical staff for his health hazards. The audience will also witness Halstead beginning to develop romantic feelings for a certain co-worker. Thus, fans are in for a highly intriguing ride with the release of the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis for season 8 episode 17, Know When to Hold and When to Fold, reads:

"A documentary crew visits Med to film Marcel and Abrams' groundbreaking surgery; Archer refuses to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff's unrelenting kindness; Halstead starts to develop feelings for a co-worker."

Take a closer look at the Chicago Med season 8 cast list

The cast members of the ongoing season of the show include:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Campbell

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

The latest season of the medical drama series first arrived on NBC on September 21, 2022. The show's official description states:

"Chicago Med is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Together they will confront Chicago's most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment."

Watch episode 17 of Chicago Med season 8, which will arrive on NBC this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

