Chimp Empire a brand new documentary series, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. Academy Award-winning director James Reed, best known for directing My Octopus Teacher, has acted as the director of the upcoming docuseries. The docuseries will be narrated by the Academy Award-winning and beloved actor Mahershala Ali.

The new Netflix docuseries will head deep into the world of the Ugandan forest and introduce the audience to the vastest ever-discovered group of chimpanzees.

Since the official trailer for Chimp Empire was dropped by Netflix, it has received a lot of attention from the audience. They are eagerly waiting to see how the docuseries will unfold.

The latest wildlife documentary series on Netflix, Chimp Empire, has a total of four episodes

As mentioned earlier, the highly awaited wildlife four-part documentary series is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. Callum Webster has served as the producer for the docuseries, along with Underdog Films and Keo Films. Documentary director James Reed has also acted as the executive producer of the series, alongside Keo Films' Matt Cole.

The official synopsis for Chimp Empire reads as follows:

"Under the lush canopies of Uganda’s Ngogo Forest dwells the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered. For the last 25 years, scientists and field trackers have lived alongside this tribe, watching as they built a sophisticated political and familial structure: forming alliances, building trust, caring for one another, and often going head to head in a never ending fight for power."

The official synopsis for the upcoming documentary series shows that it will take viewers on a jaw-dropping journey into the universe of chimpanzees and shed light upon their natural habitats. It will provide the audience with a uniquely close look at the chimps of Ngogo. It will showcase the tribe facing dramatic and massive changes and the most cataclysmic battles in the history of the tribe.

Over four gripping and remarkable episodes of Chimp Empire, viewers will witness babies growing, relationships blossoming, and leaders rising and falling. The documentary series will definitely give the audience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with chimpanzees.

While talking about how it felt to capture the wildlife Netflix documentary Chimp Empire, director James Reed said:

"I remember suddenly being aware that the Ngogo chimps were all around,...It’s like being on The Truman Show or something – you feel like you're on a set, because you can't quite believe they’re real."

The director added that the chimps seemed incredibly human and like they were assessing the makers the same way they were being assessed. Reed noted that when the chimps accept humans into their world, it is quite unbelievable.

He continued to say that the chimps were the ones making all the decisions and that the humans went where the chimps went. He added that the only thing in the creators' control was how they kept up with the action and where they pointed the cameras at.

Noting that it was quite a humbling experience, Reed added that he loved the experience. He stated that the only thing they could do was put themselves in the best possible position to record what the chimps were doing.

Don't forget to watch Chimp Empire, which will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am. ET.

Poll : 0 votes