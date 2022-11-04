What time will Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6 Episode 1 air on Food Network? Format, release date and more

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6 returns for its annual festive tradition. Each week, the show will welcome five cookie makers who will compete in a series of challenges to win a prize of $10,000.

The show returns with an episode that will feature multiple challenges and a snow fight. Additionally, to make things more interesting, there will be six contestants competing as couples as opposed to the usual five.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson invite four cookie-making couples to make two gift tags -- one for each of them; the pairs then construct a fortress fit to withstand a snowball fight with a ready pile of snowballs in hopes of winning $10,000."

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6 episode 1 will air on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

All about Christmas Cookie Challenge season 6's premiere episode

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6, episode 1, titled, Christmas Couples will see four couples as they compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges to win $10,000. The contestants must create two nametags for Pioneer woman, Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson, the two household names for The Food Network.

The nametags will decide which couples will proceed to the next round and who will go home without Christmas joy. The remaining couples must then create a cookie fortress with snowballs as ammunition to determine whether their castle is the best of them all. In the end, only one couple will take home the dough along with the coveted golden ornament to make their holidays merrier.

In a Christmas Cookie Challenge promo uploaded on social media, three out of the four couples were seen decorating their name tags. Joe and Danielle’s tags looked like gnomes, while Danielle’s gnome looks outstanding, her partner’s looks like “he just got in a fight with someone."

In their confessional, Joe said that intricate designs are not good for his hands as he doesn’t have the steadiest ones. Danielle said:

"Joe isn’t exactly a finessful man."

Luke and Brett’s cookie looks like a Louisiana Santa Alligator finished with Mardi Gras beads. Meanwhile, Aamie and Jonathan are making gift tags that look like a guitar and cookies. Aamie described her partner as her “Christmas taste tester" and the guitar symbolizes one of the first gifts she ever got him.

In his confessional, Jonathan said:

"I have a newfound respect for what my wife does, because this is one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do."

Meet the hosts of Christmas Cookie Challenge

Ree Drummond

Marie 'Ree' Drummond is an American blogger, food writer, photographer, and television personality who lives on a ranch in Oklahoma with her family. It was her blog, Confessions of a Pioneer Woman, that helped her gain a lot of fame as well as a lot of followers.

The blog, which she started in 2006, also won her a number of awards including the Weblog of the Year award, and it was also named one of the 25 Best Blogs by Time Magazine in 2009.

Eddie Jackson

The former NFL player retired from the sport due to a torn ligament in the knee after which he bought his own food truck and started following his lifelong passion. His televised food journey started on MasterChef Season 4 followed by The Food Network’s Food Network Star. He has appeared on multiple shows as the host including Kids BBQ Championship, Clash of the Grandmas, and Chopped.

Tune in on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to see what happens when Christmas Cookie Challenge airs on The Food Network.

Poll : 0 votes