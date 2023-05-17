What time will Citadel episode 5 air on Prime Video? Release date and more details explored

Spy thrillers have come a long way since the inception of cinema and TV but thousands of fans collectively agree that Citadel is going to be imprinted in fans' minds for a long long time.

This thrilling spy action thriller has released four episodes so far and is gradually heading toward an extraordinary season finale. The quality of the show was always expected to be elite since almost US $300 million was spent on its production.

Episode 5 of Citadel will be released on Friday, May 19, at 12:00 am midnight ET on Prime Video. Its assembled cast involves prominent names like Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Osy Ikhile, Caoilinn Springall, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci.

Citadel episode 5 on Prime Video: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Time Renders Us Enemies, is directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and written by David Weil, Bryan Oh, and Angela Russo-Otstot.

Although it does not have an official synopsis for now, this episode will showcase the aftermaths of Mason and Nadia's infiltration into the Manticore Black Site in Morroco.

Mason is very suspicious of Nadia at this point and we were even made aware that she was involved in some shady business. The duo had arrived there to rescue the apprehended Carter, who was furious to see Nadia in front of him as he believed that she was responsible for the downfall of their organization.

What happened in the previous episode of Citadel?

The previous episode of the show, titled Tell Her Everything, was directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. It was written by David Weil, Bryan Oh, and Angela Russo-Otstot. The official synopsis of the episode, which aired on May 12, read as:

"After the shocking revelation of Abby’s former identity, we learn of the past entanglements between Mason, Nadia and Celeste, and a horrific decision that reverberates still today. Meanwhile, Nadia and Kyle land at the Manticore compound in Morocco and risk their lives to free their fellow spy. But their hero’s welcome is short-lived as they are forced to grapple with a dangerous accusation."

Citadel synopsis

The official synopsis of the show, according to a Prime Video press release, reads as:

"Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives."

It further states:

"They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Jake Aust, Chris Castaldi, Scott Nemes, Newton Thomas Sigel, Sarah Bradshaw, Patrick Moran, Brian Kirk, Bryan Oh, Melissa Glenn, Jeff Pinkner, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, David Weil, and several others are this spy thriller's executive producers.

Episode 5 will be released on Friday, May 19, at 12:00 am midnight ET on Prime Video.

