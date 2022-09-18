What time will City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 7 air on Showtime? Release date, plot details and more explored

The seventh episode of City on a Hill season 3 will arrive on Showtime on September 18, 2022. With just two more episodes to go, viewers can expect a lot more action and drama as the season heads towards its conclusion.

So far, the third season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the story and performances by the cast. Read on to find out the release time of City on a Hill season 3 episode 7, its plot, and more details.

City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 release time on Showtime, the plot, and more details

City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 is expected to arrive on Showtime on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET. On September 16, 2022, the television network dropped a short preview of the episode, which offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Along with the clip, Showtime's official YouTube channel also released a brief description of the episode, which reads:

''As Jenny grows closer to Diarmuid Doyle, Jackie is released from the hospital and after revenge. Siobhan calls on Decourcy for help as she fights to expose Needham Industries’ misconduct. The DA’s office comes up against an unexpected obstacle.''

The sixth episode, titled Tenderness, focuses on Jackie, who was shot and is being brought to a hospital. He remains increasingly isolated at the hospital. Meanwhile, Jen is almost convinced now that Jackie and Leticia are involved in an affair.

With several crucial events and plot points yet to be explored, it'll be interesting to see how the story concludes this season. Fans are still waiting for an update on a possible season 4 renewal. The third season has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics, with many of them praising the gripping storyline, plot twists, and performances by the actors.

More details about City on a Hill plot and cast

The plot of City on a Hill centers around two starkly contrasting personalities - a young assistant DA and a corrupt FBI veteran. Together, the two set out to tackle a case that could potentially change the landscape of Boston's criminal justice system. The official synopsis of the show, according to Showtime, states:

''In early 1990s Boston, Assistant DA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon). Together, they take on a case that ultimately changes the city's entire criminal justice system.''

The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the lead roles. Bacon essays the role of the corrupt FBI officer, Jackie Rohr. His performance is, without a doubt, one of the highlights of the show, and his chemistry with Hodge further elevates the series to a different level. Bacon has essayed memorable roles in films like Mystic River, Apollo 13, and JFK, to name a few.

Aldis Hodge is equally brilliant as Decourcy Ward. Hodge is best known for his performances in Leverage, One Night in Miami..., and Straight Outta Compton. The series also features Mark O'Brien, Jonathan Tucker, and Amanda Clayton, among many others, in significant supporting roles.

Don't miss City on a Hill season 3 episode 7 on Showtime on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far