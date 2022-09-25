What time will City on a Hill season 3 episode 8 (finale) air on Showtime? Details explored

City on a Hill is all set to conclude its eight-episode third season on September 25, 2022, at 10:00 pm EST, bringing in an array of new developments and twists along the way.

The finale, titled Whipping Post, will see an action-packed episode capped off by a terrific legal battle, as DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) furiously clashes with Sinclair Dryden (Corbin Bernsen) in an attempt to bring the latter down.

It is also possible that the entire episode will revolve around the face-off between the two parties, as hinted in the brief trailer. The finale is also likely to have several crises, all of which should be resolved by the end of the episode.

One thing that is still bothering fans is that Showtime has not renewed the popular drama for a new season yet. If this is it for DeCourcy Ward, there is a lot to unfold in the final episode.

Read on for more details about City on a Hill season 3, episode 8 (finale).

City on a Hill season 3, episode 8 trailer hints at a great legal clash

The eighth episode will mark the end of an already strong season that went through various phases from the time of its premiere. The rather fast-paced teaser showed DeCourcy Ward and Dryden going head-to-head inside the courtroom. There are also glimpses of other plotlines in the episode, but the trailer does not make them very evident.

The summary for the upcoming episode of City on a Hill provides more context in this regard. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"As Decourcy prepares to take Sinclair Dryden to trial, despite pushback from the Suffolk County DA, Jackie tracks down a key witness. Siobhan reaches a settlement on behalf of the Mendoza family, but her moment in the spotlight is cut short. Caysen is offered a second chance by a loved one. Reckoning with the rifts in her own family, Jenny meets her long-lost half-brother."

This synopsis aptly describes almost everything that will happen in the upcoming finale. The episode has a lot to tackle, both on professional and personal fronts. As the show wraps up for the season, there will also be plenty left to explore in the upcoming seasons, that is, if it is renewed.

Though the announcement for the same has not yet been made, the showrunners would have revealed to fans if this was indeed the finale for City on a Hill. Perhaps this is only a case of late renewal. Showtime dramas have previously been renewed long after their respective seasons ended. This could also be the case with City on a Hill.

The crime show stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro, Amanda Clayton, John Doman, Mark O'Brien, and Blake Baumgartner.

When will City on a Hill season 3, episode 8 air?

The finale of the crime drama show will air on September 25, 2022, at 10:00 pm EST. It will premiere on the Showtime channel. The finale will also be available on Showtime's application and website, where all the previous episodes of the series have also been uploaded.

