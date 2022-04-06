What time will Close Enough Season 3 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about animated series

Close Enough, J.G. Quintel's animated comedy, which first aired on 9 July, 2020, on HBO Max before moving to TBS weekly in the months that followed, will return to the streaming service on April 7, 2022, for its third season with eight new episodes.

The surreal animated comedy is about a married couple, their five-year-old kid, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all share a small apartment on Los Angeles' east side. Their situation might not be perfect, but it's definitely close enough.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming third season of the show.

When will Close Enough's third season premiere on HBO Max?

The third season of the animated series will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 3:00 am ET, 12:00 am PT, and 2:00 am CT, with eight new episodes. Following its premiere on HBO Max, the show will air weekly on TBS in the months ahead.

Plot for the third season of Close Enough

The show has gained a devoted following since its inception, thanks to its accessible yet ridiculously humorous storyline, which ranges from illegal hot sauce rings to Twilight Zone-style open houses. An adult animated show wouldn't be complete without a few existential problems, just as Bridgette points out,

“Are all adult activities just kids activities with drinking?”

With disastrous mini-golf experiences and thrilling flume log rides, the trailer for Season 3 wastes no time introducing the cast to the fantastic exploits that await them. Josh is shown dressed as Mordecai from Regular Show, in the show's Halloween episode. Quintel, who plays both characters in the series, gets a great shout-out here.

With Josh, Emily, and their daughter, Candice, desiring genetically modified, presumably possessing pumpkins and fleeing vinegar-infused volcanoes, the show's dark humor is on full display.

All of the primary characters are on a joyride in what appears to be wedding attire, with Josh and Emily dressed in a tux and long white gown. The art and trailer promise a truly wild adventure, no matter what upscale event the couple goes to.

The cast of the third season of Close Enough

Quintel stars alongside Gabrielle Walsh, Jessica DiCicco, Jason Mantzoukas, and Kimiko Glenn in the drama. Danielle Brooks and James Adomian round out the major cast. Henry Winkler, Laraine Newman, John Early, Nikki Glaser, Debra Wilson, and Monét X are among the season’s guests.

Cartoon Network Studios is in charge of the show's production, whereas Quintel serves as the show's executive producer, with former Regular Show execs Brian A. Miller, Jennifer Pelphrey, and Rob Sorcher.

Close Enough season 3 will be available on HBO Max on April 7, 2022.

