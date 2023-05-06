What time will the Converse x Fragment collection drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Converse, the American lifestyle and footwear genius, is collaborating with Japanese streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara and his founding label Fragment to launch a brand-new footwear and apparel collection. The Weapon, the duo's most recent collection, will include some new apparel options as well as a makeover of the Weapon Mid sneakers.

The Converse label has been known to make iconic sneakers and has worked in the industry for over a century. During this time, the label has collaborated with various celebrities and labels. The latest collaboration with Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiawa and his helmed brand is special as it comes clad entirely in a royal blue, white, and black color palette.

The latest Converse x Fragment collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, Converse, and select retailers on May 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Converse x Fragment collection will feature apparel items and Weapon Mid sneakers

The American footwear giant has continued to invite multiple collaborators and designers to expand their catalog at a steady pace. After previously connecting with Devin Booker, Liverpool FC, Tyler, The Creator, and more. The latest collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara and his label comes after the duo previously released a "By You" Chuck 70 collection.

Meanwhile, Fragment has also continued to establish its name in the fashion industry through multiple collaborations, including with Nike, Travis Scott, Jordan, and more. The official American footwear label comments upon their collaborative collection:

"Our ongoing partnership with streetwear legend and multidisciplinary artist Hiroshi Fujiwara has always centered around simplicity; crafting bold, detail-driven styles with unique, minimalist touches."

The first offering by the duo is Weapon Mid sneakers, which come clad in a "White / Sport Royal / Black" color scheme. The official site describes the sneaker model:

"For our latest collaborative drop, Fujiwara reworks the Converse Weapon with sport-inspired color blocking that nods to the silhouette’s court origins."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. It features a color-blocked Y-Bar, a star Chevron logo, collars, and toe boxes. The iconic original Converse weapon branded woven label is added upon the leather tongue with a terry cloth lining.

ZapasySneakers @ZapasySneakers Colaboración con Hiroshi Fujiwara de fragment Lanzamiento mundial limitado el 11 de mayo.

Toda la info en nuestra web.

#ConverseWeapon #ConversexFRGMNT El icónico perfil Converse Weapon vuelve en su diseño original del 86Colaboración con Hiroshi Fujiwara de fragmentLanzamiento mundial limitado el 11 de mayo.Toda la info en nuestra web. El icónico perfil Converse Weapon vuelve en su diseño original del 86 🏀 Colaboración con Hiroshi Fujiwara de fragment 💥 Lanzamiento mundial limitado el 11 de mayo.Toda la info en nuestra web. #ConverseWeapon #ConversexFRGMNT 🔥 https://t.co/xH4Aucep3P

A Fragment design logo is added upon the lateral heel cap, while a secondary cotton lace is featured upon the design. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $140.

The collection also offers apparel choices, which include:

1) Varsity Jacket, which retails for $200.

2) Hoodie, which retails for $100.

3) T-Shirt, which retails for $50.

The collection features four pieces, which include a varsity jacket, a hoodie, and two tees. The most prominent piece of the apparel collection is the Varsity Jacket, which is described by the label as follows:

"Inspired by retro sport style and Converse’s basketball heritage, Fujiwara puts his spin on a classic varsity jacket."

The label also describes the hoodie:

"Inspired by retro sport style and Converse’s basketball heritage, Fujiwara puts his spin on a classic French terry hoodie."

Lastly, the two tees come dressed in a neutral makeover, i.e., blue and white. All four pieces feature co-branded details. The entire collection will be released via Nike, Converse, and select retailers on May 11, 2023.

