What time will Customer Wars and Neighborhood Wars 2022 premiere on A&E? Format, release date, and more

A&E is bringing back-to-back shows to keep viewers glued to their screens. The network will air season 3 of Neighborhood Wars at 9/8c, followed by the series premiere of Customer Wars at 10/9c. Both shows will airs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

While Neighborhood Wars will take viewers into the homes and backyards of neighbors across the country, Customer Wars will showcase several customers' behavior captured on camera.

The premiere episode of Neighborhood Wars season 3 is titled Lobster Roll Wrecker

Season 3 of Neighborhood Wars will air on Tuesday on A&E, showing many neighborhood dramas caught on camera.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“With a record number of Americans trading city life for homes in the suburbs, relationships between neighbors are being put to the test. 'Neighborhood Wars' takes viewers into the homes and backyards of neighbors across the country with some of the most unexpected and emotionally charged events caught on camera.”

The show will feature footage from cell phones, drones, home security cameras, and more, showcasing the kindness and conflict between real-life neighbors throughout the United States.

The synopsis of the premiere episode of the show, titled Lobster Roll Wrecker, reads:

"A neighbor's noise complaint is a terrifying experience for a New York couple; a neighbor sees red when she catches two guys cooking lobster on private property."

The first season of the show aired on August 25, 2021, with 13 episodes. The show was instantly liked by many for its content. The following season aired earlier this year in March. Season 3 will now release on Tuesday and will most likely end in December.

Customer Wars episode 1 has been titled Everything must go

Following the success of Neighborhood Wars, the network has come up with a new series that will showcase some outrageous behavior by customers, which created problems for the staff as well as others.

On the show, viewers will get to see the challenges staff face while trying to maintain a positive customer experience.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“With supply chain shortages, prices skyrocketing and more shoplifting than ever before, positive customer relations are nearly impossible. 'Customer Wars' spotlights the conflicts that arise when disgruntled and irrational customers come face-to-face with the employees doing their best to take care of their needs.”

It adds:

“From fiery exchanges at the fast-food drive thru to loss-prevention brawls, this series proves once and for all that 'The customer is always right' is the exception rather than the rule.”

The premier episode of Customer Wars will also air on Tuesday following the episode of Neighborhood Wars. The synopsis of episode 1, of Customer Wars, titled Everything must go, reads:

“A woman vandalizes a New Jersey convenience store by randomly sweeping items off the shelves; a rideshare driver in Florida is pushed to the brink by a rude and unsanitary rider.”

The faces of the customers and neighbors will be blurred on both shows, but viewers will get to see and hear stories about how these individuals created problems for all. They will also get to see whether they got away with their wrongdoing or if action was taken against them.

Tune in to A&E to watch the double premiere of Neighborhood Wars and Customer Wars. Viewers can also stream the shows by renting or purchasing them on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

