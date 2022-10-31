What time will Donna Hay Christmas 2022 premiere on Disney+? Release date, plot and more details explored

Donna Hay Christmas is set to help her fans create a magical Christmas by giving them insights about her festival specials. The Australian cookbook author is returning to television with a show that will brighten everyone's Christmas.

The special show will be produced by Donna Hay.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"From the ultimate glazed ham to a spectacular centrepiece pavlova, Donna shows us how to master her best time-saving tips and styling ideas to maximise your time spent with family and friends. Delicious gifts, a twist on nostalgic classics and contenders for your new festive favourites all come together to create a Christmas celebration like you’ve never seen before."

Donna Hay Christmas is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on Disney+.

Donna Hay returns to screens with Donna Hay Christmas

The four-part Christmas special will be released tomorrow, bringing with it the Christmas spirit. Donna will tell her viewers about various aspects of Christmas cooking and hosting in each episode of the show, with an hourly episode devoted to each meal course such as appetizers, main courses, desserts, and edible gifts.

Hay's cooking is downright approachable because it is mostly made with simple ingredients, which is why she is so well-known both domestically and internationally. Simple cooking and beautifully photographed food items have made Hay so popular, and she is now preparing to ensure that her fans can relate to her on a deeper level by celebrating the holiday in the same way she does.

In a press release for Donna Hay Christmas, the famous cookbook author said:

"Christmas at my house usually consists of my three favourite things — family, laughter, and super-delicious food. It’s these things we all treasure, and it’s what I’ve learnt to focus on when preparing and planning for the big day."

Hay also stated that with the new series, she plans to "wow" viewers with show-stopping recipes and amazing styling ideas to make Christmas a stress-free and relaxing day.

In the trailer of the show, she can be heard saying:

"I’ll show you everything you need to create your very own Christmas magic."

The trailer teases beautiful and delectable dishes that will leave you wanting more. Hay has recipes ranging from double-glazed pork to Australian finger limes, and it appears that she will be bringing viewers into her world for a "Christmas special like no other" with her show.

Donna and her two children live in Sydney, where the show is being filmed.

Donna Hay Christmas is produced by Donna Hay Produtions and will air exclusively on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes