What time will Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 9 air? Plot, trailer, and more explored

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 is all set to release its new episode this Tuesday on TLC. After a joyful last episode, the upcoming one will be an emotional roller-coaster for the viewers.

According to the episode description:

“With growing concerns about Diez's head, Karen takes him and Dior to LA for a checkup; Deon has his hands full running daddy day care as he attempts to homeschool and renovate the backyard while Karen is gone; GG reveals she's having health issues.”

All about Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3, titled Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter Is Dad, will air on April 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

In the upcoming episode, Karen takes her child Diez to LA for a health check-up as she is worried about his condition. He is getting “bulbs on his head” that are getting “bigger and worse”. Diez got his head reconstructed last year, which is why she is “extremely nervous” about his health.

Back at home, Deon is in-charge of looking after the kids. He is also planning to surprise Karen with a renovated backyard.

Karen and her husband Deon share 14 children - Darian (16), Derrick (11), 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

Despite having 14 kids, Karen wants to have more children and extend their family. But in episode 7, she revealed her "third consecutive" miscarriage and her "7th total." To “better” herself for her family, the mother seeks therapy for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and continues her healing process in episode 8.

To cheer her up, Deon takes a family trip to Disney World and proposes his wife again in an “ultimate surprise to show her all his love and support”, in episode 8.

Will he be able to pass his daddy duties with flying colours, and what will be the doctor's diagnosis for Diez’s head, are two questions which will be answered in episode 9 of the show on April 19. The new episode can also be watched on the network’s website after its premiere.

The episodes of the reality TV series Doubling Down With the Derricos season 3 can also be viewed on Discovery+ and on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

