"So proud": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans cheer Karen on she goes to therapy after 7th miscarriage

Doubling Down with the Derricos took its audience through a rather emotional rollercoaster during its 7th episode of Season 3. We see a heartbroken Karen go to therapy after having a miscarriage.

The reality show focuses on their daily lives and struggles to raise their kids.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon, live in Las Vegas with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian, the eldest; Derek, 10; 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver; 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz; 4-year-olds Diez and Dior; and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.

Fans react to new episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos

Filmed around Christmas time, the episode primarily focused on Karen's first therapy session as she tried to get over the pain of her 7th miscarriage. She said she had wanted to give up after her first miscarriage, but now, she had gone through seven painful miscarriages.

Fans soon flooded Twitter with positive messages as they were thrilled to see Karen take a step in the right direction with therapy.

Mama Jay🧡 @jaylabrenae #TheDerricos @TLC Mental health is so important in any part of pregnancy, postpartum and life! Therapy is a huge mom self care act! Yes to getting help when needed! Mental health is so important in any part of pregnancy, postpartum and life! Therapy is a huge mom self care act! Yes to getting help when needed! 💕#TheDerricos @TLC

Jessica @jess_Jay_Josh I’m glad that Karen’s OB gave her the results of the tissues from the DNC. I’m sure that this brought some peace for her. I’m glad Karen has decided to take a break for a while. Glad Derricos said he’s fine with what he has even though it’s her body. #TheDerricos I’m glad that Karen’s OB gave her the results of the tissues from the DNC. I’m sure that this brought some peace for her. I’m glad Karen has decided to take a break for a while. Glad Derricos said he’s fine with what he has even though it’s her body. #TheDerricos

Color Vision @thecolorvision Pick yourself up and try again Darian! You got this #TheDerricos Pick yourself up and try again Darian! You got this #TheDerricos

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Great that therapy has allowed Karen to show how vulnerable she can really be!! #TheDerricos 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Great that therapy has allowed Karen to show how vulnerable she can really be!! #TheDerricos 👍🏾👍🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😊😊😊😊😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰

MJ @itsmjdavis So often we go through things as women and tell literally no one. #TheDerricos So often we go through things as women and tell literally no one. #TheDerricos

Fans have also praised Deon for being a supportive husband and father. He shared the workload with Karen by teaching the kids bathroom etiquette.

What also earned him brownie points was how he stood by his daughter as she took the permit test. Later, he even calmed her down when she failed it.

Mama Jay🧡 @jaylabrenae @TLC Love that Deon knows Karen’s mental health is important! Connecting with friends, having an outlet is so vital too. Moms need their time! #TheDerricos Love that Deon knows Karen’s mental health is important! Connecting with friends, having an outlet is so vital too. Moms need their time! #TheDerricos @TLC

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Nice that Deon wants Karen to bounce back from her miscarriage! #TheDerricos 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Nice that Deon wants Karen to bounce back from her miscarriage! #TheDerricos 😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💞💞💞

Mandana ✨ ماندانا @mandyjmali I know they have their issues too, but they’re setting a really great example for their children of what a relationship is supposed to be like. #TLC Okay, but Deon and Karen are actually couple goals.I know they have their issues too, but they’re setting a really great example for their children of what a relationship is supposed to be like. #DoublingDownWithTheDerricos Okay, but Deon and Karen are actually couple goals. ❤️ I know they have their issues too, but they’re setting a really great example for their children of what a relationship is supposed to be like. #DoublingDownWithTheDerricos #TLC

Jessica @jess_Jay_Josh I love how wonderful and supportive the Derrico family is. Watching Darien and her dad is touching. #TheDerricos I love how wonderful and supportive the Derrico family is. Watching Darien and her dad is touching. #TheDerricos

Karen's pregnancy journey

Karen gave birth to all of her kids naturally and with no help from IVF. She gave birth to her first child in 2006, while her youngest triplets were born in 2019. The 42-year-old says she will have as many kids as God wants her to.

Fans had seen the family go through another miscarriage in Season 2 of the show.

During the recent episode, she revealed that it was her 7th total and 3rd consecutive miscarriage. She got emotional while talking about the first pregnancy that ended with her having a miscarriage.

What to expect on next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, and when can we watch it?

The next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 8th episode of Season 3, will be released on April 12 on NBC at 10 pm ET/PT. Viewers can also watch the show later on Fubo TV, Philo, or Sling.

The episode will take the Doubling Down with the Derricos family to Disneyland, where Deon has a surprise for his wife. However, his kids, who just want to run free with no time limitations, stand in the way.

