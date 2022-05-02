What time will Duncanville Season 3 episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, plot and more details explored

FOX's Duncanville is set to premiere its Season 3 episode 2 on Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 pm ET on the channel.

Duncanville's riveting narrative might as well be credited as one of the critical reasons for the show's success, prompting viewers to eagerly wait for the third season of FOX's animated comedy series.

Season 3 will kick off episode 1 with Duncan and his friends visiting Slayer, a widely popular Twitch streamer's private island. Well, chaos has to follow Duncan and therefore, the once in a lifetime opportunity ends with them being chased down into a charity event.

Duncanville Season 3 episode 1 release date, time, and other details

The highly anticipated Season 3 of Duncanville is almost here, set to hit TV screens on Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 pm ET. Duncan and his buddies will visit the Twitch star's private island in the third season of Duncanville, only to be chased down in a charity event.

Several plotlines from the upcoming season 3 include Duncan obtaining a knife and establishing himself as the school's alpha, Jack growing envious of Annie's "work spouse," Mr. Mitch being promoted to Vice Principal, and Duncan being horrified when he accidentally sees his mother nude are among the other stories to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Annie will attempt to convert her brother Stan in Season 3, and Duncan and Mia will enjoy their first kiss.

It was recently revealed that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, an American YouTuber, gamer, and famous Twitch streamer, will also make a cameo appearance voicing Slayer's character.

The show revolves around a brilliant yet ordinary 15-year-old Duncan (voiced by Amy Poehler), his family, and friends.

Duncan's mother, Annie (also voiced by Amy Poehler), is a parking enforcement officer who aspires to be a detective. In contrast, his father, Jack (voiced by Ty Burrell from Modern Family), is a plumber who is fascinated with classic rock and his own father's flaws. Duncan has two sisters, Kimberly (Riki Lindhome, most recently seen in Roar) and Jing (Stargirl's Joy Osmanski).

About the plot and cast of Duncanville's upcoming Season 3

Duncan and his pals visit the Twitch star's private island in the new season's premise, only to be chased down in a viral charity event. Viewers will see Jack and Annie going through a picture book and discovering that Jack spent a night in prison that Annie was unaware of and finding out that they can sell their clothing online. Duncan also acquires a knife, making him the social group leader.

Amy Poehler portrays Duncan/Annie Harris, Ty Burrell portrays Jack Harris, Riki Lindhome portrays Kimberly Harris, Joy Osmanski portrays Jing, Yassir Lester portrays Yangzi, Zach Cherry portrays Wolf, Betsy Sodaro portrays Bex, Rashida Jones shows Mia. Wiz Khalifa performs Mr. Mitch in the series created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Scully.

Season 3 of the hit animated series debuts on Sunday, May 1, 2022, with the first episode airing at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The most recent season includes ten episodes, with one episode premiering every other Sunday at the same hour on the network.

