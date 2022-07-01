What time will Dynasty Season 5 Episode 16 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more about the drama series

Dynasty will be back on The CW with an exciting episode this week. The American family drama narrates the tale of the two richest families in America, the Carringtons and the Colbys, who are at odds with each other. They are engaged in a struggle for power throughout the series.

The CW is set to broadcast Season 5 episode 16 of Dynasty this Friday, July 1, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET.

The upcoming episode will feature Fallon and Blake coming up with a plot that might either work out in their favor or blow up in their faces. The proceedings of the ongoing season have had viewers increasingly question the entire family's future endeavors.

Everything you need to know about The CW's Dynasty Season 5 Episode 16

The official synopsis of Dynasty Season 5 Episode 16 reads:

"Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it. Dominique (Michael Michele) works hard to keep herself out of the family drama, no matter how much Ben tries to drag her in. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to push Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) to let him on her FSN show to promote his newest medical find. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to set up Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and he wants no part of it. Alexis seems to have a major change of heart."

After a relatively tame Episode 15, fans will be excited for Episode 16.

Written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman, Dynasty's upcoming episode, titled My Family, My Blood, will see Fallon and Blake plot against Ben as they come up with a strategy to bring down the latter. Meanwhile, Dominique will attempt to keep the family disputes at bay.

Furthermore, Adam will convince Alexis to allow him to participate in her FSN show through which he plans to promote his latest scientific breakthrough. The episode will also see Sam's failing efforts to set up Culhane and a significant change in Alexis' conduct.

Recap of Episode 15

Episode 15 sees Vanessa and Dominique having a very heated conversation during breakfast when the former accuses the latter of having an apparent relationship with a different man. Blake interrupts, remininding them of his authority in the house. Meanwhile, Beto is seen visiting Cristal at the hospital while still in bad shape himself. Jeff tells Alexis that their decision against buying the pharmaceutical firm is probably for the best.

Furthermore, during Vanessa and Michael's meeting, she informs him about her wishes to continue what she's doing and starts talking about her reality TV shows and documentaries. Although Michael finds it difficult to accept it, she tells him that showing up is the least he could do.

Upon arriving home, Liam informs Fallon about his new lead on Heidi. The two have been looking after Connor while Heidi is gone and it appears that the latter was spotted in Alabama. Liam states that he can go to Alabama while Fallon takes care of Connor but she is not a fan of the idea. Fallon struggles to engage with Connor, while Cristal and Beto are seen boarding the plane.

Catch yet another dramatic episode of Dynasty's fifth season on Friday, July 1, 2022.

