What time will Elvis air on HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is set to arrive on HBO Max on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The film was earlier released in the US on June 24, 2022.

It chronicles the eventful life of entertainer Elvis Presley. The movie stars Austin Butler in the lead role along with Tom Hanks and Helen Thomson in pivotal supporting roles.

Elvis received positive reviews from audiences and critics, with praise mostly directed towards Butler's performance in the titular role and Luhrmann's distinctive directorial vision.

Elvis on HBO Max: What can you expect from the movie?

The film depicts the life and career of the iconic rock and roll star Elvis Presley. The official synopsis from Warner Bros. describes it as "a thoroughly cinematic drama" perceived through the lens of Presley's "complicated relationship" with Colonel Tom Parker, his famous manager.

The synopsis further states:

''As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.''

On February 17, 2022, Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the film, which offers a peek into the tumultuous life of rock and roll's biggest icon. Butler looks in stunning form as he effortlessly slips into character.

Overall, the trailer has a raw, energetic vibe and fans of the legendary entertainer shouldn't miss it. Viewers can look forward to an honest emotional portrait of the singer, capturing the numerous ups and downs of his professional and personal life.

The film, which arrived in theaters in the US on June 24, 2022, received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, and was also a massive commercial success.

A quick look at the cast

The film stars Austin Butler in the lead role. Butler looks stunning in the trailer, and does splendidly in portraying the numerous complex shades of the rock and roll icon. For his performance, Butler won the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Award for Best Actor.

Butler has essayed a number of memorable roles in many other popular shows and films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Switched at Birth and Life Unexpected.

The movie also stars several other prominent actors in crucial supporting roles:

Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley

Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as BB King

Director Baz Luhrmann has co-written the script along with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

