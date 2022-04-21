What time will Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 4 air? Plot, release date and more about MTV’s dating series

Episode 4 of Ex on the Beach Season 5 is set to release on Thursday, April 21, exclusively on MTV. The drama on the show is taking a new turn with every episode, and fans are curious about what will happen in the upcoming episode.

In the last episode, the Shack of Secrets proved to be an eye-opener for Da’Vonne as she learnt a lot about her ex, Jamar Lee. The upcoming episode will reveal a lot about ex-couple, Arisce and Mike.

Ex on the Beach features couples who are interrupted by an ex of either partner while they are enjoying on the beach. The couples have to deal with the revelations made by the exes, and the impact they will have on their current relationship.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good."

What to expect from Episode 4 of Ex on the Beach Season 5?

Titled Wait That’s Not an Ex, Episode 4 will bring a new twist to the show with new, attractive singles arriving on the beach. This will definitely increase tension and temptation among the couples.

One of the couples, Derynn and Ricky, have made a little progress in their relationship and they might improve more in the episode.

The biggest moment of Episode 4 will come when Arisce and Mike sit down to play Shack of Secrets. When the couple is asked why they broke up, Arisce says that Mike cheated on her with someone and made her feel not good enough. However, surprisingly, Mike reveals that Arisce did not want to go public with their relationship which upset him.

When asked about how their exes have changed, Arisce responds that Mike always looks charming like a beefcake. However, Mike says that his ex has not changed much and that she sends negative vibes wherever she goes. Naturally, it upsets Arisce when she learns about Mike’s statements.

The official summary of the upcoming episode reads:

In a shocking twist, new singles arrive and turn the villa on its head. One couple takes their relationship to the next level causing fireworks. The Shack of Secret shocks Arisce with the truth about what Mike really thinks about their relationship.

Viewers can watch Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 4 on Thursday, April 21 at 9.00 pm ET on MTV.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee