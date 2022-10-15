What time will Family or Fiance Season 3 Episode 9 air on OWN TV? Plot, release date and more explored

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Family or Fiance season 3 is all set to return for an all-new episode on Saturday night, October 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). The famed reality TV show revolves around Tracy McMillan, who counsels couples and their families.

Every week, Family or Fiance introduces viewers to one new couple and their families who live under the same roof for three days. Across their stay, the groom-to-be and the bride-to-be give their best shot to try and get their disapproving families to agree with their decision to tie the knot.

Featuring a lot of drama, hidden secrets, and shocking revelations, each couple should decide if they're ready to fight against all this and still say "I do" or choose to end their relationship and go their separate ways. The forthcoming episode of Family or Fiance will feature Laterrica and Omar, a couple who went from dating to having a baby in a year.

While they plan to marry, Laterrica worries about Omar's relationship with his mother. With little to no time left for the series to air, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode of Family or Fiance Season 3.

Family or Fiance Season 3 Episode 9 features Latterica dealing with her insecurities

Episode 9 of Family or Fiance Season 3 will be released on Saturday night, October 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). If you miss the episode while it airs, viewers can watch it on the official Oprah Winfrey Network website.

Titled Laterrica and Omar: Grandmama Drama, episode 9 of Family or Fiance, will introduce viewers to Latterica and Omar, who have been in a relationship for over a year and have a daughter named Penelope. Although they plan on getting married, Laterrica has some worries troubling her before she says, "I do."

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Omar and Laterrica went from dating to instant family last year when their daughter, Penelope, was born. Now, they are planning a wedding to make it official, but the groom’s attachment to his mother has Laterrica questioning her place in his life."

Prior to the episode, the series released a sneak peek on its official Instagram page. The teaser starts with Omar's mother telling Tracy that she wants both of them to be safe.

Tracy replied,

"And to hear you say to your child in a fight, that 'I'm gonna move to Texas'. What they hear is 'I'm going to lose my mum. She's so disapproving of what I'm doing, she's going to withdraw'."

Omar's mother replied that she wasn't disapproving of his relationship. Tracy asked her to be honest and tell the truth. Omar's mother further replied by reassuring her that she honestly approved of their relationship and threatened to move to Texas in the "heat of the moment."

Family or Fiance airs every Saturday at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check local listings for more information.

