What time will Fargo season 5 episode 9 premiere on FX? Plot, streaming platform, and more 

Inspired by the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning movie, Noah Hawley's Fargo is already on its fifth run as a part of the fall TV 2023 lineup. The series is not a continuation of the movie, but rather an anthology that retains the darkly comedic tone of the movie while introducing a new story and characters every season.

Fargo season 5 premiered on November 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on FX with the first two episodes. We are now gearing up for the penultimate episode of the season, which is scheduled to drop very soon.

When will Fargo season 5 episode 9 air?

The upcoming episode of Fargo is titled "The Useless Hand", and it is scheduled to air at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, on FX.

Recap of Fargo season 5 episode 8

Episode 8 titled "Blanket" delivered some shocking reveals with the season drawing to a close. We got to know about Scotty’s real father, Olmstead’s answer to Lorraine, and also about Danish Graves' fate. In episode 8, we saw Tillman bringing Dot back to his ranch to face a cruel and unusual punishment for leaving him.

Tillman was faced with a major setback in his campaign to be re-elected as the constitutional sheriff of Stark County. In other news, Witt Farr returned for the episode after being absent for a couple of episodes, just in time to see Dot in the clutches of her abusive ex-husband.

Moreover, the drama surrounding Olmstead’s strained marriage to Lars is met with a surprising turn that makes it easier for her to make the decision to leave her husband. With big reveals and cliffhangers, "Blanket" has set the stage for a thrilling ending to Fargo season 5.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

FX has not revealed much about episode 9, and the official synopsis for this episode from the network is short and precise. It hardly reveals what will happen and only leaves a small hint which has led to a lot of apprehension around the episode. The synopsis only reads:

"The tide turns.”

We are speculating that this may mean Dot is going to have some assistance because Lorraine is seemingly on her side now after seeing those horrific photos, along with both Indira and Witt.

If the three can work together, it would give Witt some backup which he did not have before. Wayne is also there to help. Moreover, we also have the mysterious x-factor, known as Munch, who will surely get some screen time in the penultimate episode, helping the story to unveil further.

There is a lot to expect from the upcoming episode, especially around Dot.

About Fargo

The synopsis for season 5 reads as follows:

"Set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."

The cast list for season 5 includes:

Juno Temple as Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman

Joe Keery as Gator

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

Catch the penultimate episode of the FX series, coming soon.