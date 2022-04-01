 What time will George to the Rescue episode 2 air on NBC? Release date, plot and more explored

Season 13 of George to the Rescue, NBC’s home-renovation show, premiered on March 26 and is now set to release episode 2 on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Based on a physically challenged girl, Rebecca Koltun, who was paralyzed after a skiing accident, and the upcoming episode will be a very special one for the makers of the show.

George the Rescue features George Oliphant, a skilled contractor who collaborates with renowned home renovation experts to build and redesign homes for deserving families and communities. The show has been filming on Long Islands for 12 long years and is currently running its thirteenth season in the same location.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Home renovation series with host and contractor George Oliphant, featuring top interior designers and contractors teaming up to help deserving families and communities with much-needed home renovations. Through inspiring stories of overcoming challenges, this uplifting series highlights the best of the human spirit."

What to expect from George to the Rescue episode 2?

Episode 2 of George to the Rescue will be the show’s "longest ever project" as it will be for Rebecca Koltun, a Long Island student who had a tragic experience in 2021.

In 2021, the 21-year-old university student had a terrible ski accident in Vermont that left her quadriplegic, a medical condition in which she unable to breathe on her own. Due to her spinal cord injury, she had to spend nine months in a Melville rehabilitation facility.

The incident left everyone, including her parents, shocked and rattled. To show support to Rebecca and her family, the Long Island community rallied and gathered $1 million in donations for her smooth recovery.

As her condition improves, the medical aspirant can shift back to her home but with 24-hour care.

Her parents desire to renovate their home in Plainview to provide their daughter with a speedy recovery from the comfort of a homely environment. The show, in a press release, commented on the home renovation for Rebecca Koltun:

"major interior and exterior accessibility renovations which are improving Rebecca's quality-of-life."

In a recent sneak peek video from episode 2, George Oliphant was featured making changes in and out of the house to make it easier for Rebecca to stroll around.

George to the Rescue is produced by LXTV, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal.

