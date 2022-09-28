What time will Ghosts season 2 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot and more explored

Ghosts season 2, the highly anticipated and exciting brand new season of the fan-favorite American sitcom, is all set to make its debut with the first episode on the popular network CBS this Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8:30 / 7:30c.

The sitcom is an adaptation of the celebrated British series Ghosts by the creators Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Simon Farnaby, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond, and Laurence Rickard. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman have acted as the developers of the riveting CBS sitcom.

Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson have served as the executive producers of the American sitcom, Ghosts.

Ever since the official trailer for Ghosts season 2 was launched, fans of the sitcom have been eager with excitement and anticipation to find out how the second season of the beloved sitcom will unfold, especially since the first season ended with such an intriguing cliffhanger.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the premiere episode of Ghosts season 2, ahead of its arrival on CBS Network on Thursday.

Learn all about episode 1 of Ghosts season 2, before it airs on CBS

What is the release date and time of Ghosts season 2 episode 1?

The much-awaited episode 1 of the highly arresting and hilarious sitcom, Ghosts season 2, will be released on Thursday, September 29, 2022, exclusively on the much-watched network CBS. The airtime of the brand new season 2 premiere episode is 8:30 / 7:30c.

The upcoming episode has been tilted, Spies. John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer have served as screenplay writers for the episode, while Trent O'Donnell has acted as the director of the premiere episode.

What can be expected from episode 1 of the sitcom's season 2?

The official synopsis for the premiere episode of the CBS sitcom's season 2, reads:

"Sam enlists the ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the bed-and-breakfast; Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group."

It is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting to witness what the premiere episode will bring to the table. By the looks of the official synopsis for season 2 episode 1, it is quite evident that the episode will take the audience on a hilariously exciting rollercoaster ride with the arrival of two new guests at the freshly opened B&B.

How's the official trailer for the sitcom's season 2 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the sitcom's season 2 below:

The official trailer provides the audience with interesting glimpses of what can be expected from the sitcom's season 2, and it looks like it is going to be a great feel-good comedy.

Who are the cast members of the CBS sitcom's second season?

The promising cast list for the CBS sitcom's season 2 includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, Hudson Thames, and several others.

Don't forget to watch the premiere episode of Ghosts season 2, arriving exclusively on CBS, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8:30 / 7:30c.

