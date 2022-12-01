What time will Gossip Girl season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about teen drama series

Gossip Girl season 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the teen drama series, is all set to drop on HBO Max and will be available for streaming from 3:00 am ET/midnight PT on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The upcoming season promises viewers even more schemes, secrets, and scandals.

For those unaware, the HBO Max series is a revival of and standalone sequel to the hit CW television series Gossip Girl (2007-2012), which followed the scandalous lives of privileged teens living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. However, the two shows don't share much apart from being set in the same universe.

Starring Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah, the official logline of HBO Max's Gossip Girl season 2 reads as:

"It's the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. "

It continues:

"It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — This semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel."

Read on to find out more about Gossip Girl season 2, which will see the return of an OG Gossip Girl star.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl season 2 will see Michelle Trachtenberg return as Georgina Sparks

Season 1 of Gossip Girl introduced us to Milo, who helped Zoya exact revenge on Julien, while also giving viewers some background that he's Georgina Sparks' son. The upcoming season will see OG Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg reprise her role as Georgina.

Speaking about her return, among other things about Gossip Girl season 2 to Teen Vogue, showrunner and executive producer Josh Safran stated that Georgina would be bringing back the anarchy, chaos, and energy that she radiated in the previous season.

He went on to reveal one of his favorite Georgina moments from Gossip Girl season 2, saying:

"Where she's introduced has a tie to the first show that I love, that is so funny, and it relates to characters from the original show, and she just has this little run of dialog about how she's been interacting with characters from the original show in the last 15 years. It's one of my favorite parts of this whole season."

Safran also disclosed that Gossip Girl season 2 will have catfights (something that he stated the reboot would not showcase when the first installment came out) and moments where people get pushed into fountains as things get far more hectic at Constance Billard.

He added that the new season features moments that will remind viewers of the original show and that it will explore the personal lives of characters that didn't get much focus in season 1 while also teasing the return of Julien's rivals Pippa and Bianca.

Produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, Gossip Girl season 2 will air exclusively on HBO Max from Thursday, December 1, 2022.

