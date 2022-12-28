The sixth episode of Gossip Girl season 2 is expected to air on HBO Max on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 3 am ET. The upcoming episode is expected to witness a number of pivotal events as New Year's is just around the corner.

As the season nears its end, fans are anxiously waiting for a satisfactory conclusion that ties everything up.

The second season of the 2021 extension of Gossip Girl has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but it continues to enjoy good viewership among staunch fans of the original show.

Gossip Girl season 2 episode 6 on HBO Max: Plot, what to expect, and more details explored

The latest episode of the show is set to be an eventful one as the team gears up for another New Year's, making their resolutions for the upcoming year. Meanwhile, things get more complicated as Monet aims for Julien's crown.

The previous episode, titled Games, Trains, and Automobiles, witnessed a number of major events. Julien is involved with Graham and seems to be completely in love with him. This complicates her life as Graham is a married guy who seems to have separated from his wife, and she wonders what to do about her relationship.

Elsewhere, Kate and Jordan desperately look to identify Mike's partner in crime. With several interesting things set to unfold in the upcoming episode, it'll be fascinating to see how the story pans out from here.

Although the first season of the series couldn't quite garner the same level of acclaim as the original series, reviews for the second season have been fairly positive.

The original Gossip Girl premiered way back in late 2007 and ran till 2012. It received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics and garnered a strong fan following over the years. It is considered to be one of the most influential shows of the 21st century.

Gossip Girl (2021) plot, cast, and more details

Gossip Girl is considered to be a standalone sequel to the iconic 2007 series of the same name. The story is set almost 10 years after the events portrayed in the original series.

Here's the official description of the show, as per WarnerMedia:

''Based on the original CW show (2007-2012) and bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the reimagined drama finds a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance eight years after the original blogger’s website went dark.''

The show stars Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway in one of the major roles. Alexander has received mostly positive reviews for her performance throughout the two seasons in the leading role.

Apart from the show she has appeared in Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones. She's also appeared in an episode of Rookie Blue, wherein she portrayed the character of Mia.

Featuring alongside Jordan Alexander in other key supporting roles are actors like Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Eli Brown as Obbie, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, and Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, among many others.

Don't forget to watch Gossip Girl season 2 episode 6 on HBO Max on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

