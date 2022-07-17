What time will Grown-ish season 5 air on Freeform? Release date, plot, and more details about the sitcom

Freeform's popular sitcom Grown-ish is set to return to the network this week. The much-anticipated season 5 will premiere on July 20, 2022. The series focuses on a teenage girl who discovers a whole new world after she goes to college.

The show stars Yara Shahidid in the lead role along with Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons, among many others, in pivotal suppporting roles. Read further to find out the release time of Grown-ish season 5 on Freeform, the plot, and more details about the show.

Grown-ish season 5 release time on Freeform, trailer, plot, and more details

Grown-ish season 5 is expected to premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET/PT. On July 6, 2022, Freeform dropped a trailer for the fifth season, which offers a peek into Zoey's life post-graduation. Similar to the previous four seasons, this one seems full of hilarious and awkward moments with Zoey at the center of it all.

As the charming teenager enters a new chapter in her life, viewers can expect another intriguing season with a much more evolved Zoey dealing with the numerous challenges that life throws her way.

Along with the trailer, Freeform's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series' fifth season, which reads:

''Zoey and the gang enjoy life post-graduation while Junior and a new crew steps in to Cal U.. grown-ish season 5 returns on Wednesday, July 20. Stream on Hulu July 21.''

Season 4 ended on a rather sad note, with many members of the batch graduating and some of the original cast members leaving the show. The highlight of the finale was Zoey finally deciding to pursue her fashion dreams. The fifth season might be slightly different in terms of some storylines, but based on the trailer, the overall tone of the show remains the same.

Grown-ish, a spin-off of ABC's black-ish, first premiered on Freeform in January 2018, and since then, it has enjoyed significant popularity among viewers. The show is helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore. The official synopsis of the series on Freeform reads:

''Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood. From "black-ish" executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.''

A quick look at Grown-ish cast

The show features Yara Shahidi in the lead role as Zoey Johnson. Shahidi is the heart and soul of the series, and her performance has received widespread critical acclaim. Shahidi has starred in a number of shows and films over the years, including black-ish, The First Family, Smallfoot, Imagine That, and many more.

Apart from Shahidi, the show also stars several others who are part of the supporting cast, including:

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson

Diggy Simmons as Douglas Frederick "Doug" Edwards

Deon Cole as Professor Charlie Telphy

Marcus Scribner as Andre

Tara Raani as Zaara

You can watch season 5 on Freeform on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

