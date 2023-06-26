What time will Grown-ish season 6 premiere on Freeform? Release date, plot, and more

Geared up for its sixth season, Freeform's coming-of-age sitcom Grown-ish is all set to be released on June 28, 2023, at 10 pm EST. Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, this show is a spin-off of the popular sitcom produced by ABC, Black-ish, which was also written by Barris.

Grown-ish follows the lives of the Johnson children as they continue to navigate through college and adulthood. The cast includes Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins in lead roles.

The synopsis of Grown-ish on IMDb reads:

"A spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish," Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, s*x, and relationships along the way."

Fans of Grown-ish, however, are also preparing to bid farewell to their favorite show. Freeform confirmed on March 29, 2023, that the sixth season would be the show's final season, and the final installment is split into two parts. As the anticipation is still fresh for the first part, the second part of the sixth season is expected to air sometime in 2024.

Grown-ish season 6: Everything we know so far

Since its pilot in 2017, Grown-ish has received widespread praise and love for the honest portrayal of college life and the associated societal issues that any post-pubescent has to deal with. Ranging from the highs and lows of navigating relationships, academic pressure, and identity crisis to mental health issues and self-discovery, the series covers everything.

Freeform has dropped the details for the final season with a crisp synopsis:

"After following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister's shadow and become a big man on campus."

Season 6 will focus on Junior Johnson, much like the fifth season, where, shadowed by his sister's reputation, he was seen struggling to find his own ground.

The first half of season 5 was released in September 2022 and showed Junior attending his freshman year at Cal U. While the second half of season 5 premiered in January 2023, the upcoming episodes will see Zoey support her brother as he encounters new challenges and situations that test his will.

Junior will be going through a phase where every reaction is driven by hormones and stress, which he aptly describes in the show.

"I feel like my head is stuck in a fishbowl and there are like twenty Andres just yelling at me."

In the official trailer that dropped on June 22, 2023, Anthony Anderson can be seen being proud of his son, who prefers being called Andre now, for completing two semesters at college. However, he is worried that he has no choice for a major yet. Meanwhile, Zoey plans to revitalize her clothing line.

More on Grown-ish: Cast explored

The sixth season will see the leading cast return. The stars of the franchise, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner, will reprise their roles as Zoey and Andre Johnson Jr respectively. Junior will work on understanding his relationship with Justine Skye, who plays Annika in the series while he spirals about his college major.

Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Ceyair Wright, Tara Raani, and Amelie Zilber will be joining the cast as well. Additionally, the final season of Grown-ish will premiere with special appearances from Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty, Anderson.Paak, and the Free Nationals.

