"He got on my damn nerves!": Anthony Anderson's mother opens up about her "biggest fight" with the actor

Anthony Anderson and his mother’s new travel series, Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, was launched on E! Entertainment on Thursday, June 22. While the series was supposed to be about the mother-son duo enjoying a fun vacation in Europe as a token of thank you from Anthony to Doris Bowman, they got into a pretty nasty family fight in France, according to their NY post.

They argued in France over grape farming! Anthony said that his mother refused to grow grapes in her home, and when he asked her about the reason, Doris allegedly reacted in such a manner that he said:

“She thought it was the end of the world.”

Bowman explained that Anthony was “drilling” her over and over again by asking questions.

"Why don’t you want to?’ He got on my damn nerves!" she added.

After this, they got into a big fight. However, the mother-son duo had no regrets about this vacation.

Anthony Anderson talks about how he cherished the time with his mother

Anthony Anderson cherished the vacation with his mother, as she’s a "young 69" years old. He wanted to spend quality time with his parents, and "to see the smile on her face was all worth it for me." The duo has never done anything like this, and he agreed that "traveling and pampering her" was great as:

"That is what is going to stay with me for a lifetime."

Anderson stated in his interview that he wanted to thank his mother for all the efforts she had made to help him. His work schedule and his mother’s bingo habit never let them spend time together at home:

"So, the six-week vacation was a time for us to go out and bond and see the world together."

Each half-hour-long episode of Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris will showcase their visit to various countries like England, France, etc., and their tourist attractions. They will perform various activities, like taking the British etiquette lesson over tea and enjoying the gondola ride in Venice.

Doris admitted that Venice was her least favorite place, as she couldn’t even step on land before seeing water.

"Then it was all cobblestone, nothing smooth, you had to look down as you walk. I didn’t like being surrounded by water… you’ve got to climb out of a damn boat to go home," she complained.

She said it wasn't for her, and she constantly worried about drowning if she fell and wondered how old people lived there.

Anthony Anderson has acted in many movies and hosted a number of shows

Anthony Anderson is a popular actor and game show host known for his TV series Black-ish. He has acted in many drama series, like K-Ville, Law and Order, and Guys with Kids. Anderson has also been featured in many films like Me, Myself, & Irene, Destination London, and Scream 4.

He attended Hollywood High School and Howard University. Anthony was married to his wife Alvina from September 1999 until they separated in 2014. After reconciling for a while, the pair once again filed for divorce in March 2022.

Anderson is the winner of the Central Ohio Film Critics Association, the NAACP Image Awards, and the Satellite Awards.

Fans can watch Anthony Anderson and his mother Dorit enjoying their Europe vacation every Thursday on E! at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes