What time will Harley Quinn Season 3 air on HBO Max? Release date, trailer and more explored

Harley Quinn, a favorite anti-hero, finally got her own series in 2019. The tremendous popularity of the show led to the series being revived for a third run.

When the second season ended on a high note in June 2020, a third season was announced, production for which was scheduled to start next year. Showrunners, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, had announced that the third installment could be expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022. As the years rolled by, fans grew impatient to see the infamous Quinn and her partner in crime. The good news is, the wait is over. Here is everything to know about the third season of the DC series, which is coming soon.

What is the plot for season 3 of Harley Quinn?

If you couldn't make it, don't worry, we have a LOT more to show you next week when Season 3 premieres July 28 on @HBOMax! #HarleyQuinnS3 Thank you everyone who stopped by our @Comic_Con screening last night.If you couldn't make it, don't worry, we have a LOT more to show you next week when Season 3 premieres July 28 on @HBOMax! #SDCC Thank you everyone who stopped by our @Comic_Con screening last night. If you couldn't make it, don't worry, we have a LOT more to show you next week when Season 3 premieres July 28 on @HBOMax! #SDCC #HarleyQuinnS3 https://t.co/OCyH0ln6kS

Season 3 will pick up from where last season left off. We last saw Quinn and Poison Ivy on the run from Ivy's own wedding, which means that the relationship we had anticipated for so long, has finally come true.

It has been confirmed that season 3 will explore more of Poison Ivy’s backstory as her new romantic relationship with Harley Quinn is developed. The duo's past will affect the relationship between them expectedly.

Harley Quinn has released a teaser trailer along with an official synopsis, which reads as follows:

"The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise."

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer gives an exciting glimpse at the madness that the upcoming season has in store for us. With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts's Bad Reputation playing, the trailer features Harley and Ivy as an official couple. The trailer also features appearances by Swamp Thing, an intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman, and also a cameo by James Gunn.

Reprising their voice cast roles in season 3 are Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Dr Psycho, Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgmen, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon.

When will the series premiere? How to watch it?

Season 3 arrives July 28th only on @HBOMax #HarleyQuinnS3 Let the Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour begin!Season 3 arrives July 28th only on @HBOMax #Harlivy Let the Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour begin! Season 3 arrives July 28th only on @HBOMax #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 https://t.co/TO2vrr8WaA

Harley Quinn is coming to HBO Max with season 3 on July 28, 2022. The show will be available to stream from 3:00 AM ET. The first two seasons had premiered on the DC Universe streaming platform in 2019 and 2020. However, the series has now been acquired by HBO Max, which is also home to a large variety of DC content, including the Zack Snynder's Justice League and James Gunn’s Peacemaker.

Tune in to HBO Max on July 28 to watch your favorite badass Quinn return to wreck havoc with her partner in crime, Ivy.

